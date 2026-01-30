Tinsley English Releases Guide for Women Leaders Navigating Menopause with Confidence

"Leading Through the Pause" equips high-achieving women with tools to maintain their edge during menopause without losing themselves.

When your body changes the rules, it's time to change the way you lead. This season is about choosing to pause, realign, and redefine your next chapter.” — Tinsley English

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For high-achieving women, midlife often collides with peak career moments. Yet just as many are hitting their professional stride, hormones shift, brain fog creeps in, confidence wavers, and the career they've built suddenly feels at risk.

Best-selling author, corporate executive, keynote speaker and leadership coach Tinsley English announces the release of "Leading Through the Pause: The High Achiever's Guide to Staying Confident Through Menopause." The book addresses a critical blind spot in leadership development: helping high-achieving women maintain their professional edge during perimenopause and menopause without losing themselves or their careers.

"When your body changes the rules, it's time to change the way you lead," says English, creator of The G-Force Code™ Leadership Series. With a mix of research, straight talk, and laugh-out-loud honesty, Tinsley delivers a practical framework to help women listen and understand the new signals their bodies are sending, educate and advocate for themselves and their teams, and design careers and lives that thrive through transition.

Tinsley English is a corporate executive, best-selling author, keynote speaker and leadership coach who connects with women at every stage of life and career. Through her G-Force Code™ Leadership Series and GGG Podcast, she equips women to lead with confidence, clarity, and impact. A wife of over two decades to her best friend, Steve, and proud mother to her daughter, Ella, she brings her own journey of leadership, family, and faith to every message she delivers.

"Tinsley provides women with the tools and language to lead with courage through one of life's biggest transitions. Her LEAD framework translates lessons and science into real steps. What stands out in this book is her clear message that menopause is not an ending, it's an evolution," says Rachel Anne, Founder of The Menopause Education Center.

"Leading Through the Pause" is available now on Amazon

