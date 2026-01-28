HIP Video Promo Presents: Divergent premieres new lyric video for ‘Rev It Up’ on Music-News.com

Divergent Races into Sophomore Era with 'Rev It Up' Lyric Video

JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the idea of coming together to start a new original project was first floated, lead vocalist/ guitarist/keyboardist James Richards, bassist/vocalist Mike McAlister, and drummer/vocalist Paul Richards (James’ brother) had no idea that a single conversation would transform into a bold artistic statement—rekindling their lifelong passion for music and performance that had lain dormant for years and bringing pure, spirited rock back to listeners worldwide. With no set roadmap for reinvention, the process of creating Divergent’s first record focused primarily on building a new identity—one that didn’t simply revive the Chautauqua Road Band, the cover band that first brought them back to the stage after high school, but reflected their current drive to be unapologetically different.

They jumped headfirst into the behind-the-scenes creative process, finding their collaborative groove along the way. Now, with an impressive debut album already under their belt and the release of their official “Rev It Up” music video just around the corner—heralding the arrival of their sophomore record of the same name—fans might want to buckle up, because all signs point to a band in full ignition, fired up and racing headfirst into their next phase at lightning speed.

There’s an unofficial Australian slang word that happens to fit Divergent and their fellow car enthusiasts perfectly—people who are obsessed with the world of fast cars, high-performance engines, and motor racing. When James, Mike, and Paul settle into the stands at the star-studded Indy 500—or any of the exhilarating races that pack out their local Midwest tracks—they tap into their inner “Revhead,” fueled by the dopamine rush of growling engines. That same energy powers their latest single, “Rev It Up,” which captures the wide-open feeling of hitting the road and watching the speedometer climb, knowing nothing can stand in the way of a rebel behind the wheel. Every line James writes is over the top, brushed with brazenness, and soaked in rock-and-roll bravado. Paired with punchy power chords and pounding drums, the track feels like the soundtrack fans have always needed—an excuse to “Rev It Up” without ever leaving their garage.

As the first visual introduction to their high-octane next chapter, the “Rev It Up” lyric video is a holy grail for petrolheads—the pinnacle of automotive desire and the thrill of flooring the gas pedal. Each shot celebrates Divergent’s long-held love of classic cars and racing, turning chrome finishes, leather seats, shimmering pistons, and smooth-shifting gears into something mouth-wateringly decadent. And with the 1970 Chevelle Supersport often hailed as “the king of muscle cars,” it only makes sense for its driver to exude the searing mojo of an outlaw—the kind of daring figure who pushes limits, shrugs off danger, and leaves flashes of red and blue in their rearview. In this visual, those deep-set fantasies roar to life—while viewers sing (or shout) along over the crunch of tires kicking up dust. Here, there’s no speed limit and no need for pleasantries—just a long stretch of open road, scenery begging to be blurred past, and a destination somewhere far beyond the horizon.

