Rayya Wellness Introduces Rayya Talks: First Edition Brings Together Leading Voices for an Evening on Intention Setting

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if setting intentions could be more than just writing things down and hoping they stick? Rayya Wellness is launching Rayya Talks, a curated event series built around wellness conversations that actually matter, and their first edition is all about getting intention setting right.Taking place at Solmare, The Retreat MGallery Palm Dubai, the inaugural Rayya Talks will bring together thought leaders, practitioners, and the Rayya community for an intimate evening exploring intention setting as a foundational practice for holistic wellbeing, mindful living, and personal transformation. This isn’t your typical panel discussion, but the event is designed as a gathering with expert dialogue, practical insights, and wellness moments that guests can take home with them.The session features a diverse lineup of speakers from across the wellness spectrum, each bringing their own views to the conversation. Confirmed speakers include Sanam Edwards (Energy Healing), Helga Flyp (ADHD and Neurodiversity), ADV Plus, Carine January (Neuroeducation and Biohacking), Alejandro Wick (Nutrition and Holistic Health), John Davis (Lifestyle Transformation and Biohacking), Dr Sajid Burud (Functional and Integrative Health), and Maria and Chris from Rayya Spa. Together, they’ll explore how intention setting intersects with energy healing, neurodiversity, nutrition, biohacking, functional health, and lifestyle transformation.The Rayya Talks format encourages open exchange, allowing guests to engage directly with speakers through conversation and shared reflection. The evening also includes a ten-minute guided intention setting ritual through breathwork, giving everyone something practical and embodied to walk away with. Add in a complimentary coffee break at Solmare, and live ambient music by a singer and guitarist, and you’ve got an atmosphere that equals parts calm, mindful, and energising.The gathering is intentionally kept intimate, limited to 20 to 50 guests. Attendance is by registration only, reflecting the nature of the experience and Rayya Wellness’ alignment with conscious hospitality and holistic living.For more information follow MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai Hotel: https://www.instagram.com/theretreatpalmdubaimgallery/ (ends)PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier Consulting Email: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971555163914ABOUT MGALLERY THE RETREAT PALM DUBAI HOTEL COLLECTIONMGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai is Dubai’s first 5-star family-friendly wellness resort. Nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the resort offers a tranquil haven where guests can rejuvenate and relax amidst stunning beachfront views. With a focus on holistic wellness, The Retreat Palm Dubai provides a range of wellness activities, world-class dining options and luxurious accommodations. For more information visit theretreatpalmdubai.com or follow on instagram @theretreatpalmdubai.ABOUT MGALLERY HOTEL COLLECTIONThe MGallery Collection brand thoughtfully selects and curates unique properties around the world, forming a storied collection of boutique hotels with true soul where captivating stories are lived and shared. These more than 120 boutique hotels all around the world enjoy a unique history, inspired by the remarkable past of the building or destination that welcomes it, allowing guests to experience memorable moments.MGallery Collection establishments are hotels in which guests live the most beautiful experiences, marked by exceptional interiors, an art of mixology that awakens all the senses, and a well-being focused on balance in everyday life. MGallery Collection customers leave with an unconditional desire to discover the other jewels of the brand to live a new unique experience.The most renowned hotels in this collection include the Hotel Molitor in Paris, the Municipal Liverpool in the UK, the Santa Teresa Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, the Manly Pacific in Sydney in Australia, the Athens Capital in Greece or the Saigon Arts Hotel in Vietnam. MGallery Collection is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL -Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. all.com | group.accor.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.