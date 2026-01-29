Aviator presents its strategy to build stronger partnerships and maximize workforce engagement

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nordic ground handling provider Aviator is reshaping its long-term strategy to strengthen core capabilities, retain and attract talent. The company aims to solidify its position as a preferred partner for airlines by prioritizing operational excellence and employee engagement. This approach keeps safety, digital tools, sustainability, and continuous innovation at the center while enhancing efficiency and customer experience, to position Aviator for growth and industry leadership across the Nordic region and Europe.Aviator has developed a six-point strategy to strengthen its core business in the coming years, with a focus on delivering industry-leading service, building long-term customer trust, and attracting and retaining talent. In an evolving sector, Aviator aims to set a clear example of dependability and consistent high value for airlines and employees alike.With Europe’s ground handling market projected to nearly double by 2034, companies that focus on operational performance and trust will be in a better position to compete for new and existing contracts. The priorities outlined in Aviator’s refined six-point strategy, like safety, industry-leading service, and strong technology, are fast becoming decisive advantages in the industry overall.Currently present at 15 stations, with 3,500+ dedicated employees, and managing over 400,000 aircraft movements per year, Aviator holds a strong position throughout the Nordic region. Backed by Avia Solutions Group , and partnering with the largest operators in the Nordics, such as SAS, Finnair, Norwegian, Lufthansa Group, Ryanair, Air France/KLM, and Wizzair, the company is building on its operational foundation. Aviator’s refined strategy will focus on local customer needs while preparing the business for growth opportunities over the next decade.Building employee satisfaction and strong airline partnershipsAviator’s strategic update centers on securing its position as the preferred choice for both employees and airline partners. The company’s people-first model aims to empower teams at every airport location, giving them more autonomy to make decisions that prioritize safety and effectiveness. This direct approach empowers frontline employees to solve problems and enhance service quality, making travel safe and easy for customers. Additionally, by rolling out new leadership programs and career pathways, Aviator seeks to support employee engagement and help people grow within the company.“Our emphasis on caring for employees’ well-being and fostering an inclusive, supportive workplace culture is at the heart of Aviator’s commitment to safety, operational excellence, and human-centric values,” says Jo Alex Tanem, CEO at Aviator. “By ensuring that our employees feel valued, respected, and empowered to thrive, we also ensure that our customers get safe, high-quality service, and our business becomes more resilient and trusted in the long run, by employees and partners alike.”At the same time, the recruitment experience will improve with shorter hiring timeframes and simplified, easier-to-follow processes. Ongoing employee surveys and working with the European Works Council (EWC) will help build a more inclusive company culture, encouraging teamwork and long-term engagement.“Aviator’s established collaboration with union representatives will remain a cornerstone of our approach to building a culture of trust, reinforcing our commitment to constructive dialogue and respect for employee perspectives across all markets,” says Mr. Tanem.Strengthening operations with digital tools and real-time dataContinuous improvement is integral to Aviator’s organizational culture, ensuring that striving for excellence is a natural part of daily operations. Digital tools help support continuous improvement by making measurement and benchmarking more efficient and precise. To this end, Aviator is investing in state-of-the-art dashboards and mobile apps that give employees up-to-date operational data at their fingertips.Sustainability goals are also a central part of Aviator’s direction as apron emissions targets tighten across Europe. The company has set a 2030 target for carbon-neutral ground handling across its operations in the Nordics, powered by 100% renewable energy. Emissions from its own operations will be reduced by at least 60%, from a 2025 baseline, through a shift to electric and HVO100-fueled ground support equipment, green electricity, and efficient resource use. Any remaining unavoidable emissions will be neutralized through high-quality, independently verified offsets.“A safer, more digital, and more sustainable operation puts us in a strong position to support both our people and our customers,” says Mr. Tanem. “We know these steady changes grow both trust and capability as the industry moves forward.”About AviatorAviator is the largest independent ground handling company in the Nordics, operating across 15 airports from Copenhagen to Tromsø. From passenger and baggage handling to de-icing, cargo, lounges, and PRM services – we ensure seamless operations and safe passenger journeys.Aviator is part of the Avia Solutions Group, the world’s largest ACMI provider (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance), operating a fleet of 187 aircraft. The group offers a variety of aviation services, including ACMI, MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul), pilot and crew training, ground handling, as well as other related services. Supported by 14,000 highly skilled aviation professionals, the group operates worldwide.

