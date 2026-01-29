South African Indie Studio Launches GrowBud, a Desktop Cannabis Game Blending Productivity and Play

GrowBud

Make Games Play launches GrowBud, a desktop cannabis grow game that runs as a sidebar while you work, blending productivity-friendly play with plant simulation.

PRETORIA, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- South African indie studio **Make Games Play** has launched *GrowBud*, a desktop-based cannabis cultivation game designed to run as a sidebar alongside everyday computer use. The title introduces a low-interruption, simulation-style experience intended to coexist with work, study or other on-screen activity.Created by game designer and lecturer **Jared Brandjes**, *GrowBud* is available globally on Steam for PC from 18:00 SAST on 26 January 2026.Unlike traditional full-screen simulation games, *GrowBud* occupies unused screen space, allowing in-game progress to occur passively in the background. Players oversee the growth of stylised cannabis plants, managing care cycles, environmental conditions and genetic traits while interacting with other applications.The game features more than 20 fictionalised cannabis strains, each with distinct visual identities, growth behaviours and care requirements. Plant development progresses through recognisable cultivation stages, including vegetative growth, flowering, harvest and recovery. Randomised events introduce variability through challenges such as pests, mutations and environmental disruptions.Progression is structured around two parallel systems – **The Grow Club** and **The Bud Club** – which provide long-term goals related to cultivation quality and production efficiency. As strains mature, mastery tiers unlock advanced tools, research upgrades and genetic modifiers that influence plant behaviour and appearance.While cannabis culture provides thematic inspiration, *GrowBud* focuses on horticulture, systems management and plant biology rather than consumption. The game presents cannabis as an agricultural subject, with references to real-world growing concepts, strain characteristics and genetic variation incorporated into gameplay mechanics. There is no depiction or encouragement of drug use.According to the developer, the project was designed to explore how games can integrate more gently into daily digital routines.> “The idea was to create something that lives alongside other work rather than competing for attention,” says Brandjes. “It’s a game that rewards patience, consistency and curiosity.”*GrowBud* blends idle mechanics with light simulation depth, allowing progress to continue while other applications are in use. The design reflects a growing interest in software experiences that prioritise calm interaction and low cognitive load over constant engagement.---### About Make Games Play**Make Games Play** is a South African game development studio focused on creating interactive experiences across PC, mobile and immersive platforms. The studio develops original intellectual property alongside client projects, with an emphasis on thoughtful design, technical craftsmanship and sustainable creative practices.---**Media enquiries and interview requests:**Samantha Hogg-Brandjes📧 [samantha@ginjaninja.co.za](mailto:samantha@ginjaninja.co.za)📞 +27 84 458 4857

