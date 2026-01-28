Cognisense Unveils New Advisory Service to Help Organizations Escape the 'RFP Trap' and Elevate Training Integrity

New advisory offering helps organizations redesign vendor evaluations to prioritize defensible compliance outcomes

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cognisense , a compliance and risk consulting firm specializing in training and assessment integrity, today announced the launch of a new advisory service designed to help organizations overcome systemic weaknesses in traditional Request-for-Proposal (RFP) processes. The service directly addresses what industry leaders are calling the “ RFP Trap ” — a vendor selection framework focused on features and pricing while overlooking the critical ability to prove training integrity and meaningful compliance outcomes. ￼Traditional RFP processes often fail procurement teams and compliance owners by emphasizing check-the-box requirements rather than asking the questions that actually matter:• Can vendors demonstrate reliable, tamper-resistant training and assessment integrity?• Do their tools mitigate risk across regulatory, legal, and operational environments?• Is the compliance outcome defensible in audits or enforcement reviews? ￼Cognisense’s new service empowers organizations to:• Diagnose hidden RFP design flaws that lead to superficial vendor evaluations.• Reframe procurement questions around outcomes that matter, such as verification of competency, fraud resistance, and defensibility.• Identify and prioritize vendors that provide demonstrable evidence of training integrity — not just platform features.• Improve decision confidence for compliance officers, legal teams, and executive stakeholders by aligning vendor selection with risk and regulatory expectations.“Organizations are investing millions in training and assessment technology, yet too many RFPs still miss the most important questions. They end up buying the ‘shiniest’ product instead of a solution that truly delivers compliance and risk mitigation,” said Robert Day, Managing Director at Cognisense. “Our advisory approach reframes RFPs so that they reward vendors who can prove training integrity — helping clients reduce risk and strengthen audit readiness.” ￼Service Highlights:• RFP Framework Review: Evaluate existing procurement criteria and recommend targeted revisions that reinforce training integrity.• Compliance-Focused Vendor Scoring: Build weighted scoring models that emphasize regulatory defensibility, identity verification, and anti-fraud protections. Decision Support Workshops : Guide procurement teams and compliance partners through evidence requirements and defensible evaluation standards.Cognisense’s advisory service is available immediately and ideal for organizations in highly-regulated sectors, including energy, utilities, finance, manufacturing, and education. ￼For more information on escaping the RFP Trap and integrating compliance outcomes into your procurement process, visit: https://www.cognisense360.com/fractional-consulting About CognisenseCognisense is a specialized consultancy focused on compliance integrity, training and assessment security, and risk mitigation. With deep expertise across regulatory frameworks and operational environments, Cognisense helps organizations not only design better training programs but also ensure those programs produce real, verifiable outcomes — not just completion data. ￼

