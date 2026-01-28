Cereulide testing from SGS strengthens food safety in an evolving risk landscape

Advanced testing methodologies enable precise detection of cereulide which can go undetected in routine microbiological tests

With rising concerns over the toxin cereulide, SGS highlights its impact on food safety, associated health risks and cutting-edge testing solutions.

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection, and certification company, continues to expand its cereulide testing capacities in light of the growing food safety challenge posed by the toxin cereulide.The recent infant formula recall and its impact on families highlights the critical importance of robust, independent testing for sensitive consumer products and the need for comprehensive, industry-wide testing protocols for emerging risks like cereulide toxins. As part of SGS’s global network, advanced cereulide testing is available to manufacturers in order to restore confidence, ensure the highest standards of food safety and prevent future incidents.The company has released comprehensive guidance addressing Cereulide as an emerging threat in various food categories. This heat-stable toxin, produced by certain strains of the Bacillus cereus group, can cause serious food poisoning and often escapes detection by routine microbiological tests due to its resilience against heat, pH fluctuations and typical food processing methods.In the feature, SGS delves into the food categories most at risk and outlines how the food industry can respond. It also details internationally recognized, advanced testing methodologies available in its laboratories that enable precise detection and comprehensive risk assessment.The related ‘ces gene’, which encodes the building blocks for cereulide, can also be tested to the highest laboratory standards, and the article provides further details of a range of services covering the full scope of vulnerable food products.SGS offers state-of-the-art testing services aligned with ISO 18465 and ISO 7932 standards, delivering a robust risk management toolkit for food businesses facing increasing scrutiny due to cereulide risks. The article thoroughly examines the methodologies and analytical strategies essential for maintaining food safety in today’s complex environment.Stakeholders are advised to read the full article on SGS.com.

