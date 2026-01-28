Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: Historic ‘Visions of America’ Sale Achieves Over $265M in Aggregate Bids

Prestigious Americana real estate exhibited alongside curated American art and objects; sold live for the first time at Sotheby's iconic Breuer building in NYC

Our revolutionary auctions continue to set a new standard in the luxury real estate sector, amplified by our exclusivity with Sotheby’s—the global leader in art, luxury, and collectibles...” — Chad Roffers, CEO of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby's Concierge Auctions today announced the resounding success of its sale as part of Sotheby's historic 'Visions of America'. Livestreamed to the world, the sale achieved white-glove results, with 100% of lots sold and over $265 million in aggregate bids placed.

Commemorating America's 250th anniversary, the landmark sale brought together a distinguished collection of best-in-class real estate alongside a carefully curated selection of American art and luxury objects drawn from renowned private collections and institutions—all part of a week-long celebration honoring American craftsmanship and heritage, held at Sotheby's newly unveiled worldwide headquarters in the iconic Breuer building on Manhattan's Upper East Side, setting an unprecedented standard in the world of high-end auctions.

A marquee event in the firm’s 2026 sale series, held in the world’s largest financial markets including New York City, London, and Hong Kong, the sale attracted robust participation and competitive bidding across a curated collection of Sotheby's-represented real estate in Virginia; Vero Beach, Florida; and Charleston, South Carolina.

Over 50 property connoisseurs competed from 15 U.S. states in person, on the telephone via a team of specialists, and online. The auction was conducted by Sotheby’s auctioneer Meaghan Steele.

“‘Visions of America’ marks another defining moment,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “Our revolutionary auctions continue to set a new standard in the luxury real estate sector, amplified by our exclusivity with Sotheby’s—the global leader in art, luxury, and collectibles—a powerful distinction that highlights our dedication to excellence, continued ambition to break new ground, and collective commitment making history.”

Auction Highlights:

100% sell-through rate

Over $265 million in aggregate bids placed

55% increase above average Starting Bid prices achieved

Robust participation from 53 property connoisseurs from 15 U.S. states

Featured properties include:

The ‘Nathaniel Ingraham House’, 2 Water Street, one of Charleston, South Carolina’s most architecturally significant private residences and a museum-quality, historic estate, saw nine bidders competing for a sale price of $8.288M in cooperation with Lisa Patterson, Ruthie Ravenel, and Middleton Rutledge of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty. Images may be viewed here with credit to Nick Cann.

4320 Browntown Road in Virginia, a rare private nature preserve on 106 pristine acres with circa-1875 farmhouse, saw six bidders competing for a sale price of $1.87M in cooperation with Laura Farrell and Rachael Duvall of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Images may be viewed here with credit to Kate Wichlinski.

The Nathan Ayer House at 35571 Millville Road in Virginia, a historic estate showcasing unparalleled craftsmanship, saw 11 bidders competing for a sale price of $2.912M in cooperation with Laura Farrell and Rachael Duvall of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. Images may be viewed here with credit to David Pipkin.

143 Broad Street in Charleston, South Carolina, a timelessly elegant estate, saw 14 bidders competing for a sale price of $2.856M in cooperation with Lisa Patterson of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty. Images may be viewed here with credit to Justin Tucker.

901 Jack Island Access Road near Vero Beach, Florida, saw four bidders competing for a sale price of $3.752M in cooperation with Cindy O’Dare and Richard Boga of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. Images may be viewed here with credit to Pat Vidas and Zoltan Presents.

906 Seagrape Lane in Vero Beach, Florida, seamlessly blending timeless sophistication with contemporary elegance, saw nine bidders competing for a sale price of $4.088M in cooperation with Cindy O’Dare and Richard Boga of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. Images may be viewed here with credit to Pat Vidas and Zoltan Presents.

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is now accepting consignments for upcoming sales with Sotheby’s in Miami, London, and Hong Kong.

As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

Sotheby’s International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 86 countries and territories worldwide, including 47 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. Through a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, one of the world’s premier destinations for art and luxury, the company licenses the Sotheby’s International Realty brand for its franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with Sotheby’s, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are a part of Compass International Holdings (NYSE: COMP), a global real estate services company with a presence in every major U.S. city and in approximately 120 countries and territories. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

