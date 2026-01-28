FactorEvo Introduces Pre-Funding Invoice Certification & Payment Readiness for Transportation Specialty Finance

FactorEvo expands its AI platform with pre funding invoice certification to reduce payment delays, risk exposure, and improve capital efficiency.

We built FactorEvo to solve invoice audit at the point of creation. Certifying invoices before funding and enforcing conditions upfront eliminates friction instead of managing it.” — Robert Vasquez, CEO

WINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FactorEvo today announced the expansion of its AI native operating system with a new Invoice Certification and Payment Readiness capability designed to eliminate payment delays, reduce risk exposure, and improve capital efficiency for transportation specialty finance companies.“Invoice audit has always been treated as a back office cleanup problem,” said Robert Vasquez, Founder and CEO of FactorEvo. “We built FactorEvo to solve it at the point of creation. When you certify invoices before funding, enforce special conditions upfront, and automatically align capital behavior to what the documents actually say, you eliminate friction instead of managing it.”Unlike traditional workflow and audit tools that review invoices after submission, FactorEvo operates at the source of truth. The platform ingests primary evidence directly from drivers, carriers, and clients through mobile devices, tablets, email, and secure portals. These documents include bills of lading, rate confirmations, lumper receipts, proof of delivery, and supporting contractual records. FactorEvo then deterministically creates the invoice from verified evidence rather than relying on third-party billing artifacts.As part of this process, FactorEvo identifies and names every discrepancy before funding occurs. The system evaluates rate variances, missing or inconsistent documentation, authority mismatches, accessorial validation, and broker specific payment conditions that are often buried in contractual language and routinely missed by traditional systems. Special payment requirements are enforced upfront, ensuring that invoices meet all conditions necessary for on-time payment before they are delivered to brokers or debtors.FactorEvo automatically assigns financial consequences in real time. Invoice eligibility is determined prior to funding, reserves and escrows are dynamically adjusted, and customer and debtor risk scores are updated as discrepancies are detected or resolved. This intelligence directly influences capital deployment, reducing exposure and improving confidence across the financing lifecycle.The platform also provides clear, explainable intelligence for operators, lenders, and compliance teams. Every funding decision, reserve adjustment, and eligibility change is accompanied by transparent reasoning tied back to verified source documents and contractual obligations. This creates a defensible, self-auditing environment that strengthens operational control and lender trust.FactorEvo’s approach represents a shift from invoice audit to invoice certification. By preventing unpayable or non-compliant invoices from entering the receivables stream, specialty finance companies are able to accelerate cash flow, lower operational friction, and protect capital without adding manual review processes.FactorEvo is an AI native operating system purpose-built for transportation specialty finance. The platform unifies document ingestion, risk intelligence, underwriting signals, funding controls, and compliance into a single system of record designed for scale, transparency, and execution.For more information, visit factorevo.com.

