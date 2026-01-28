SONSIEL and Workforce Wellness Launch New Leadership Forum ‘The AI SHIFT’ Preparing Health Systems for AI-Enabled Care

Event Landing Page

“The AI Shift” - New Leadership Forum Preparing Healthcare Systems for AI-Enabled Care

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Society of Nurse Scientists, Innovators, Entrepreneurs & Leaders ( SONSIEL ) and Workforce Wellness today announced the launch of The AI Shift: Creating Readiness for AI Healthcare Delivery, a new executive-level forum designed to equip healthcare leaders with the knowledge, tools, and strategic frameworks needed to adopt and scale artificial intelligence across health systems responsibly.Scheduled to take place in Toronto, May 21 - 22, 2026, The AI Shift is the inaugural event in the SONSIEL–Workforce Wellness AI in Healthcare Leadership Program, a cross-border educational initiative spanning the United States and Canada. The program brings together senior healthcare executives, clinical leaders, innovation officers, and system strategists to address one of healthcare’s most urgent challenges: how to lead, govern, and operationalize AI to strengthen care delivery, workforce resilience, and organizational performance.“As AI rapidly enters healthcare workflows, the question is no longer if organizations will adopt AI, but how they do so safely, ethically, and effectively,” said Nico Sciasci, Chief Executive Officer of SONSIEL. “The AI Shift is designed to move leaders beyond hype and into readiness — aligning strategy, workforce, governance, and execution.”A Leadership Forum Built for Real-World Healthcare ChallengesThe AI Shift is structured as a one-and-a-half-day immersive experience that combines strategic plenary sessions, hands-on workshops, peer exchange, and an exclusive C-suite Executive Roundtable. The forum is intentionally designed for decision-makers navigating complex clinical, operational, regulatory, and workforce realities.Target attendees include:- Chief Nursing Officers (CNOs) and Chief Nursing Informatics Officers (CNIOs)- CEOs, Chief AI Officers, Chief Innovation Officers, Chief Transformation Officers- CMIOs, CMOs, CFOs, CHROs, and CPOs- Health system and post-acute leaders, insurers, pharmacies, academic innovators, and government stakeholdersAttendance is expected to welcome up to 200 participants, with a capped executive track to enable deeper strategic dialogue among senior leaders.A Practical Framework for AI Adoption in HealthcareCentral to The AI Shift is the AI Adoption Playbook for Healthcare Enterprises, a nine-stage framework that guides organizations from early assessment to advanced AI-enabled workforce integration. Sessions will explore:- Assessing organizational AI maturity and readiness- Developing enterprise AI strategies and roadmaps- Designing and selecting high-value AI use cases- Measuring ROI, outcomes, and value creation- Ensuring safety, quality, governance, and regulatory compliance- Redesigning the healthcare workforce for AI augmentation- Preparing leaders and teams for agentic and automated workflowsThe agenda blends expert-led discussions with interactive workshops, case-based learning, and facilitated peer exchange, ensuring participants leave with actionable insights and concrete next steps.Workforce-Centered, Nurse-Led InnovationSONSIEL and Workforce Wellness share a commitment to workforce-centered innovation, recognizing that nurses and frontline clinicians play a critical role in shaping how AI is adopted in practice.“The future of AI in healthcare depends on leadership that understands people, systems, and care delivery — not just technology,” said Ashish Anand, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Workforce Wellness. “This forum is about building leadership capacity and organizational readiness so AI enhances, rather than disrupts, care teams and patient outcomes.”Sessions will address emerging roles such as nurse AI supervisors, workflow designers, and clinical AI champions, while also exploring workforce resilience, recruitment and retention, and the evolving nature of healthcare leadership in an AI-enabled environment.Collaboration, Sponsorship, and Ecosystem EngagementThe AI Shift is a co-branded initiative between SONSIEL and Workforce Wellness, with support from ecosystem partners across technology, consulting, healthcare delivery, and education. Sponsorship opportunities are available across multiple tiers, offering organizations meaningful engagement through thought leadership, executive access, and collaborative learning experiences.Potential partners include technology firms, health systems, professional associations, and innovation organizations committed to advancing responsible AI adoption in healthcare.To learn more and to register, visit aishift.health About SONSIELThe Society of Nurse Scientists, Innovators, Entrepreneurs & Leaders (SONSIEL) is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing nurse-led innovation, leadership, and impact across healthcare systems. Through conferences, hackathons, education programs, and strategic partnerships, SONSIEL empowers nurses and healthcare leaders to design, build, and scale solutions that improve health and care delivery worldwide.About Workforce WellnessWorkforce Wellness is a BC-based digital health pioneer founded by technology innovators with over 100 years of combined experience in healthcare SaaS, AI, and digital transformation. Our mission is to solve the global healthcare capacity crisis by deploying an "Agentic AI Workforce" which can augment clinicians by handling routine administrative tasks, freeing care providers to focus on direct patient care. Workforce Wellness is deploying advanced AI agents to reduce administrative overhead and costs in healthcare settings, including: hospitals, clinics and home care. Workforce Wellness marquee clients include Saint Elizabeth Health (Canada’s largest home care provider) and Royal Columbian Hospital in B.C.

