New Reflective Non-Fiction Work Explores Faith, Experience, and the Search for Meaning

A reflective non-fiction work, This Is How It Is by Simon Michaelson explores belief, personal experience, and the moments that shape a life.

RM19 1AR, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --Drawing on lived experience across travel, loss, spiritual awakening, and self-examination, the book traces the author’s journey through key periods of his life during the late 1970s and early 1980s — years marked by movement, questioning, and profound personal change. From extended travel across Europe, North Africa, and the eastern Mediterranean to moments of grief, reflection, and inner transformation, the narrative presents an honest account of how belief is formed not through doctrine, but through experience.Rather than offering instruction or ideology, This Is How It Is adopts a reflective tone, inviting readers to consider how meaning emerges through time, uncertainty, and lived reality. The work addresses themes of identity, spirituality, loss, freedom, and acceptance, allowing space for the reader’s own interpretation.The book is currently in its final stages of preparation ahead of publication. Pre-marketing activity has begun to introduce the work to readers interested in reflective non-fiction, spiritual memoir, and contemplative life writing.Speaking about the book, Simon Michaelson said:“This book is simply an account of how life revealed itself to me. It does not attempt to persuade or instruct, only to reflect honestly on experience.”This Is How It Is will appeal to readers who value thoughtful narrative, introspection, and writing that explores belief through lived reality rather than theory.Further publication details will be announced in due course.About the AuthorSimon Michaelson lives contentedly and enjoys the space and time he needs to reflect and to write. His work draws deeply on his personal beliefs and life experiences, shaped by years of observation, questioning, and spiritual inquiry. This is Simon’s second book. His first, The Man Who Shouts, was based on his experiences working as a football reporter.

