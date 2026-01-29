Flying Dolly’s expands into Mississippi with two new franchise locations

Bay St. Louis, Gluckstadt locations to open in spring

MANDEVILLE, LA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flying Dolly’s, the beloved Southern ice cream and snoball brand known for bold flavors and family-friendly fun, is thrilled to announce the opening of two new Mississippi franchise locations in early spring 2026. One shop will open in Gluckstadt, just north of Jackson, while the second will be located in Bay St. Louis, in the heart of downtown near the Pearl Hotel at the corner of Main St. and N. Beach Blvd.Each new Flying Dolly’s will be independently owned and operated by families deeply rooted in their local communities, extending the brand’s tradition of community connection and quality frozen treats.“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome two outstanding families to the Flying Dolly’s team as we grow in markets that truly feel like home for our brand,” said Shane C. Mutter, President of Flying Dolly’s. “Both Gluckstadt and Bay St. Louis embody the warmth, energy, and Southern hospitality that define Flying Dolly’s.”Franchise agreements have been executed for both sites, which now enter the build-out phase, with openings planned for March and April 2026. The Mississippi expansion is part of Flying Dolly’s broader growth strategy to increase its presence through a mix ofcompany-owned and franchise locations across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, with plans to expand to the Florida Panhandle.Flying Dolly’s currently operates in several Gulf South communities, including New Orleans, Mandeville and Kenner in Louisiana; Brandon and Flowood in Mississippi and Mobile, Alabama.The company has been franchising locations for the past six years, building a model that empowers local, hands-on owner-operators to deliver Flying Dolly’s community-centered experience across the Gulf South.Founded in 2011 in Mandeville, Louisiana by Jeff and Corey Robertson, Flying Dolly’s has earned a devoted following for its bold-flavored ice creams, colorful snoballs, and specialty desserts, most famously its Honeycomb Ice Cream and Signature Hummingbird Stuffed Snoball.For more information about Flying Dolly’s and franchising opportunities, visit flyingdollys.com , follow us on social media, or email sm@flyingdollys.com.

