HedgeFusion Capital Releases 2026 Outlook: U.S. Equity-Crypto Link & "Dual Anchoring

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HedgeFusion Capital Ltd, a Delaware-headquartered investment and research firm focused on digital-asset market structure, announced the release of its 2026 market outlook examining shifts in correlation between U.S. equities and major cryptoassets and how institutions are adapting portfolio construction amid elevated macro volatility.

The report discusses what HedgeFusion describes as a weakening relationship between Bitcoin and U.S. technology equities in certain regimes, alongside a framework the firm calls “Dual Anchoring,” which it defines as a dynamic allocation method that monitors risk exposures across both traditional and digital asset markets.

“Many investors still treat equity and crypto risk as a single lever,” said Jensen Stone, founder and chief strategist at HedgeFusion Capital Ltd. “Our research focuses on where correlations compress or break, and how volatility can become mispriced across venues and instruments.”

According to HedgeFusion, its internal research and monitoring stack—referred to as the Matrix-Core system—tracks market data alongside selected on-chain indicators and policy-sensitive risk variables to support scenario analysis and trade surveillance. The firm said the system is used to study cross-market volatility conditions, liquidity constraints, and execution considerations across time zones.

HedgeFusion also described its global operating model, with research activity supported by a Zurich-based R&D function and an APAC operations presence in Singapore. The firm said its workflow is built to support continuous monitoring across the crypto market’s 24/7 trading cycle, including data validation and pre-trade checks designed to align with internal policy and jurisdiction-specific requirements.

“Post-2022, institutional participation depends on operational discipline,” Stone added. “For us, compliance is part of the product design: documentation, controls, and review processes are integrated into how we research and deploy strategies.”

The firm noted that its 2026 outlook includes discussion of tokenized real-world asset (RWA) infrastructure and privacy-preserving technologies such as zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs), focusing on how these tools may affect settlement, auditability, and data minimization in regulated environments. HedgeFusion emphasized that any discussion of technology or market structure in the report is educational and intended to support institutional research processes.

About HedgeFusion Capital Ltd

Founded in 2022 during a period of market turmoil, HedgeFusion Capital Ltd is headquartered in Delaware, USA, with strategic branches in New York, Zurich, and Singapore. Founded by Jensen Stone with an initial capital injection of $85 million, the firm is dedicated to providing transparent, compliant, and robust digital asset management solutions for global institutional investors and high-net-worth elites. Leveraging its self-developed Matrix-Core system and deep technological accumulation in RWA and ZKP, HedgeFusion achieves superior risk control and execution in complex market environments, standing as a recognized pioneer of compliance in the digital finance sector.

