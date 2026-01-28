Westcon-Comstor enters Balkans market with acquisition of specialist distributor REAL Security

Strategic move gives Westcon-Comstor a presence in the region, providing a platform for accelerated growth and shared success

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westcon-Comstor , a global technology distributor specialising in cybersecurity, networking and hybrid cloud solutions, today announced it has expanded its geographic footprint and established a strategic foothold in the Balkans by acquiring value-added cybersecurity distributor REAL Security Founded in Maribor, Slovenia in 2002 and operating in eight countries across the Balkans, REAL Security has built a market-leading position through its technical expertise, industry knowledge and track record of success in the region’s buoyant cybersecurity landscape.Known for its strong relationships, it connects major and emerging cybersecurity vendors with value-added resellers, managed service providers and managed security service providers in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Albania and North Macedonia.REAL Security has earned a reputation for innovation through its commitment to harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and blockchain to develop next generation security solutions. It also runs the region’s leading annual cybersecurity event, the RISK conference The acquisition marks Westcon-Comstor’s entry into the Balkans, adding proven local capability to its global cybersecurity business.By combining REAL Security’s market positioning and alliances with Westcon-Comstor’s advanced data-driven and digital capabilities, the move provides a platform to unlock new value across the region’s cybersecurity market.The deal represents Westcon-Comstor’s first acquisition since its January 2024 agreement to buy specialist AWS consultancy Rebura.“This acquisition strengthens our ability to support partners across the full breadth of the European cybersecurity landscape, while ensuring we remain at the forefront of innovation, enablement and partner success,” said David Grant, CEO at Westcon-Comstor. “REAL Security’s trusted relationships and consistent execution make it an outstanding strategic fit. We look forward to building on our shared values, culture and ambition as we accelerate growth and create new opportunities across the region.”“REAL Security is a well-established and profitable distribution business that’s trusted across the Balkans for its cybersecurity expertise, talented people and high-value support for partners and vendors,” added Willem de Haan, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development at Westcon-Comstor. “This acquisition allows us to execute at speed in high-growth markets and expand the availability of in-demand cybersecurity solutions throughout the region.”“Today marks an exciting step in the evolution and continued success of REAL Security,” said Renato Uhl, CEO and Co-Founder at REAL Security. “In addition to Westcon-Comstor’s unrivalled channel reach and global cybersecurity strength, we have huge respect for the way the company has retained its emphasis on people and culture. I am immensely proud of the REAL Security team and everything we have achieved together. Now it’s time to take our business to the next level by harnessing Westcon-Comstor’s unique data-led approach and digital maturity in partnership with our new colleagues.”“With the cybersecurity market and IT channel evolving rapidly amid shifts in technology and business models, Westcon-Comstor’s scale and experience will be invaluable in steering our future success,” added Alen Šalamun, CTO and Co-Founder at REAL Security. “We are pleased to be joining a global distributor that has such strong cybersecurity credentials and shares our commitment to helping partners and vendors to thrive.”About Westcon-ComstorWestcon-Comstor is a global technology distributor specialising in cybersecurity, networking and hybrid cloud solutions. With a presence spanning more than 50 countries, it drives innovation by connecting technology from the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of resellers, systems integrators and service providers. By combining data-driven intelligence, technical expertise and strong partnerships, Westcon-Comstor empowers channel partners to seize opportunities and achieve sustainable growth. It goes to market through three lines of business: Westcon, Comstor and Rebura.

