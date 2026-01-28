Maryland Hosts Waterfowl Hunting Day for Youth, Veterans, and Military on Feb. 7

January 28, 2026

Maryland DNR photo

Maryland’s youth hunters, veterans, and military personnel can experience the excitement of this season’s second special waterfowl hunting day; Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. A similar special hunting day was held in early November 2025.

“This day represents one of the last opportunities for youth and veteran hunters to enjoy a waterfowl hunt before many of our hunting seasons close for the year”, said Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer. “We encourage youth, veteran, and military waterfowl hunters to take this opportunity to learn the traditions of waterfowl hunting and honor the security our veterans have provided.”

Those 16 years of age or younger and military veterans (as defined in section 101 of title 38, United States Code) of any age and members of the Armed Forces on active duty, including members of the National Guard and Reserves on active duty (other than for training) may hunt ducks, geese, and coots on both public and private land on Feb. 7, 2026.

Youth hunters must be accompanied by an unarmed adult at least 21 years old or by eligible, licensed military personnel also participating in the hunt. All eligible hunters and adult mentors must possess Maryland hunting licenses or be exempt from hunting license requirements.

Any adult participating in this hunt will need to purchase both a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp and a Federal Duck Stamp. Youth hunters, including those possessing an apprentice license, must purchase a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp but do not need to purchase a Federal Duck Stamp if under 16 years of age.

The bag limits for the hunting days are the same as the regular seasons except:

Waterfowl hunters are advised there have been isolated cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in wild birds this year. Hunting wild birds is safe and risk to humans is low, but the Maryland Department of Natural Resources recommends some HPAI guidelines for hunters on the department’s website.

Licenses, stamps, and permits may be purchased online, by phone at 855-855-3906, at a Natural Resources Service Center or at any one of the more than 250 Sport License Agents statewide. Fees from hunting licenses and stamps go toward recruiting, educating, and certifying new hunters; acquiring and restoring wildlife habitats; maintaining and improving existing Wildlife Management Areas; providing technical assistance to landowners; and helping enforce wildlife laws and regulations for the benefit of all Marylanders.

Hunters with questions may contact the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.