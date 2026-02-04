New Beverly Hills Residence by Heusch Architecture Responds to Hillside Site

Aerial view of the 2423 Briarcrest Residence, a modern hillside home overlooking Los Angeles. Copyright Fabrice Fouillet Bird’s-eye view of the entrance to the Briarcrest Residence, with the Century City skyline beyond. Copyright Fabrice Fouillet Twilight photo showing the Briarcrest Residence perched in the hillside, with three distinct levels opening toward expansive Los Angeles views. Copyright LuxPopuli The sweeping balcony extends from the primary bedroom, balancing openness to the views with an intimate atmosphere shaped by warm wood finishes. Copyright Fabrice Fouillet Custom-designed steel and glass stair with finely detailed construction, enhancing the visual connection to the garden beyond. © Gerhard Heusch

A modern Beverly Hills hillside home defined by light, landscape, and calm—a balance of openness, privacy, and indoor–outdoor living.

Rather than treating the house as a single object, we designed a series of moments—open to light and views, then quiet and inward—responding to the hillside setting.” — Gerhard Heusch, Founder, Heusch LLC

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Heusch Architecture has completed the Briarcrest Residence, a private hillside home located in Beverly Hills, California. Designed by German architect Gerhard Heusch, founder of the Los Angeles–based practice, the project explores a contemporary residential approach shaped by site conditions, privacy requirements, and long-term livability.Situated on a sloped lot in the Hollywood Hills, the residence is organized to balance openness toward surrounding views with controlled exposure to neighboring properties. The architectural layout emphasizes clear zoning between public and private areas, while maintaining continuity between interior and exterior spaces.The home is defined by clean lines, open volumes, and a restrained material palette. Floor-to-ceiling glazing and sliding glass panels are used to introduce natural light and frame views of the surrounding landscape, while also supporting passive environmental strategies. Interior spaces are arranged around an open floor plan that allows for flexibility and visual connection between living areas.Material choices include wood, natural stone, and glass, selected for their durability and compatibility with the hillside setting. Finishes are intentionally subdued, prioritizing craftsmanship and material transitions rather than decorative emphasis.Outdoor spaces are integrated into the overall spatial organization of the residence. Terraces, landscaped areas, and a swimming pool extend the primary living spaces outdoors, reflecting the climate and lifestyle of Southern California. These exterior zones function as extensions of the interior program rather than as separate amenities.Lighting design for the project was developed in collaboration with Lux Populi . The lighting strategy focuses on supporting daily use while adapting to changing conditions between day and night. Layered lighting systems allow individual spaces to shift in atmosphere, responding to functional and experiential needs throughout the home.In line with the firm’s broader approach to sustainability, the Briarcrest Residence incorporates energy-efficient systems, passive cooling strategies, and optimized natural daylighting. These measures are integrated into the architectural design without altering the overall spatial clarity of the project.The Briarcrest Residence reflects Heusch Architecture’s site-specific design methodology, in which context, climate, and client requirements guide architectural decisions. Rather than applying a standardized formal language, the project is shaped by its hillside condition and residential program, with careful attention to proportion, material use, and light.About Heusch LLCHeusch LLC is an international architecture and design studio with offices in Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, and Paris. The practice works across a range of project types and scales, including residential, cultural, commercial, interior, and furniture design.The studio’s work spans Europe, Asia, West Africa, and the Americas, and is informed by close collaboration with clients, consultants, and local craftspeople. Heusch LLC emphasizes technical rigor, contextual sensitivity, and precise detailing, with the aim of producing architecture that supports daily use and long-term performance.FOR EDITORS: please use this link to get access to more photos of the exterior and the interior of the project. At the end of each image file name, you will find the name of the photographer in capital letters for copyright. I.e. “living1_FABRICE_FOUILLET” for “Copyright Fabrice Fouillet”. Thank you.

