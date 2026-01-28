Dr. Michael R. Wheeler, MD, Advances Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery in Dallas

Dr. Michael R Wheeler, MD

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Michael R. Wheeler, MD, a highly respected orthopedic spine surgeon in Dallas , continues to advance the field of minimally invasive spine surgery for patients throughout the Dallas metroplex. Practicing at Texas Orthopaedic Associates with offices in both Dallas and Plano, Dr. Wheeler is committed to delivering innovative spine care focused on precision, faster recovery, and improved long-term outcomes.A Leader in Modern Spine Care in the Dallas MetroplexDr. Wheeler specializes in diagnosing and treating complex spine conditions using advanced surgical methods and up-to-date medical technology. His approach reflects the evolution of spine surgery toward less invasive techniques that reduce trauma to surrounding tissues while maintaining surgical accuracy.Minimally invasive spine surgery has reshaped the treatment of many spinal disorders, and Dr. Wheeler remains at the forefront of these advancements. By using advanced imaging, navigation systems, and specialized instruments, he is able to perform targeted procedures that often result in smaller incisions, less postoperative pain, and shorter hospital stays compared to traditional open surgery.Expanding Access to Minimally Invasive Spine SurgeryDr. Wheeler’s practice at Texas Orthopaedic Associates allows patients in both Dallas and Plano to access advanced spine care close to home.Patients across the region benefit from Dr. Wheeler’s commitment to minimally invasive solutions whenever clinically appropriate. These techniques are particularly valuable for patients who want to return to work, family responsibilities, and active lifestyles as quickly and safely as possible.Conditions Treated Using Advanced TechniquesDr. Wheeler treats a broad range of spine conditions affecting the neck and back. Common conditions include spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, disc herniation, sciatica, spondylolisthesis, and other causes of chronic neck and back pain. These conditions can significantly impact mobility, comfort, and overall quality of life if left untreated.Through minimally invasive spine surgery, Dr. Wheeler aims to address the root cause of pain while minimizing surgical disruption. Each treatment plan is tailored to the patient’s condition, symptoms, and long-term goals, ensuring individualized and effective care.A Patient-Centered and Conservative ApproachPatients searching for an experienced orthopedic spine specialist in Dallas often want reassurance that surgery will only be recommended when truly necessary. Dr. Wheeler is known for his conservative, patient-first approach. He carefully evaluates each case and explores non-surgical treatments such as physical therapy, medications, and injections before considering surgical intervention.When surgery is the most appropriate option, Dr. Wheeler prioritizes minimally invasive procedures that reduce risks, shorten recovery times, and improve overall patient comfort. His goal is not only to relieve pain but also to restore function and enhance long-term spinal health.Advancing the Future of Spine Surgery in DallasFor patients experiencing persistent neck pain, back pain, numbness, weakness, or radiating leg pain, consulting a skilled orthopedic spine surgeon in Dallas can be a critical step toward recovery. Dr. Michael R. Wheeler, MD, continues to advance minimally invasive spine surgery in Dallas by combining innovation, expertise, and compassionate care.About Dr. Michael R. Wheeler, MDDr. Michael R. Wheeler, MD, is a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon at Texas Orthopaedic Associates, serving patients throughout the Dallas metroplex. With offices in Dallas and Plano, he specializes in treating a wide range of spine conditions using advanced, minimally invasive techniques. His practice is dedicated to delivering comprehensive, personalized care for patients suffering from neck and back pain.

