World-Renowned Therapist Marisa Peer Returns to Dubai with Transformational Live Experience

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marisa Peer, creator of Rapid Transformational Therapy and a world-renowned therapist with over 40 years of experience, is bringing her most powerful live experience to date to Dubai this February.Upgrade Your Life with Marisa Peer will take place on 11 February 2026 at Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray. This immersive live experience, presented in English and running under three hours, is designed to create fast, lasting and meaningful transformation for individuals ready to upgrade their mindset, confidence, behaviours and overall life direction.Widely known for working with high-profile clients, Marisa Peer specialises in confidence, mindset mastery, behavioural change and belief reprogramming. As an international speaker and bestselling author, she has helped thousands of people worldwide achieve profound personal change through her evidence-based therapeutic approach.During the experience, attendees will be guided through identifying and releasing limiting beliefs and confidence blocks, rewiring thought patterns that affect self-worth and success, and learning therapeutic techniques typically reserved for Marisa’s private clients. Participants will gain practical tools to reprogram habits and behaviours that no longer serve them, creating sustainable change across career, relationships, health and prosperity.“I’ve spent decades discovering what truly changes lives, and it always comes back to this: the words you say to yourself become your reality,” said Marisa Peer. “When you learn how to change that internal dialogue, you don’t just feel better - you think differently, act differently and begin to live at an entirely new level.”Unlike traditional motivational events, “Upgrade Your Life” is grounded in ‘Rapid Transformational Therapy’ principles and focuses on permanent change rather than short-term inspiration. Attendees will leave with greater direction around what has been holding them back, practical tools to upgrade their thoughts, emotions, and actions, heightened confidence and self-belief, and a strong foundation for long-term personal growth.The event will take place in a supportive, high-energy environment alongside like-minded individuals, creating space for shared accountability and collective breakthroughs. The experience also serves as a live introduction to Marisa’s Upgrade Your Life programme, offering techniques designed to deliver results that extend far beyond the event itself.With limited capacity seating expected to sell out, early booking is strongly encouraged. All attendees must hold a valid ticket for entry. There is no age restriction for this event.For more information follow @marisapeertherapy or to purchase tickets, visit Platinumlist at https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/104137/upgrade-your-life-with-marisa-peer-dubai (ends)PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier Consulting Email: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971 555163914About Marisa PeerMarisa Peer is a world-renowned therapist with over 40 years of experience and the creator of Rapid Transformational Therapy. She has worked with high-profile clients across business, sport, entertainment, and leadership, and specialises in confidence, mindset, behavioural change, and belief reprogramming. As an international speaker and bestselling author, Marisa has dedicated her career to helping people achieve lasting transformation.Marisa Peer Images:

