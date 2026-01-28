Assured Home Nursing is now a Parkinson’s Foundation Community Partner in Care

Recent partnership with Parkinson’s Foundation reaffirms Assured Home Nursing’s position as a trusted home care partner for those affected by PD in Michigan.

Living with Parkinson’s is difficult but not impossible. With our Parkinson’s Home Care, we want to instill confidence and independence in seniors battling this disease and make life simpler for them.” — Assured Home Nursing

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regarded as amongst the trusted providers of in-home care in the city, Assured Home Nursing has now been recognized as a Community Partner in Care by the Parkinson’s Foundation. By achieving this new milestone, Assured Home Nursing has further garnered trust and reputation for its personalized home care solutions for people affected by Parkinson’s Disease (PD).

Parkinson’s Disease affects about 1.1 million people in the United States, and has higher prevalence amongst older men, aged 50 and above. The disease manifests itself in different ways in different people; while most patients experience tremors, stiffness and gait instability, others also deal with constipation, quiet voice and low blood pressure while standing. Daily living can be impacted considerably for a person diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. As loved ones need more care and attention to navigate their new challenges, family members often feel overwhelmed by the burden of caregiving. For such families, Assured Home Nursing is a reliable provider of stable, consistent and exceptional in-home care.

Home Care that is Founded on Values of Trust and Compassion

Empathy lies at the core of caregiving, and this is the foundational value of Assured Home Nursing’s mission. The leadership emphasizes that every aging adult deserves to be heard and cared for, regardless of how complex their needs are. As the percentage of seniors continue to rise across the nation, it is important for families to recognize the significance of in-home care for healthier, happier families. With its dedication and commitment to senior care, Assured Home Nursing continues to offer a steady support for seniors who wish to age in place in Birmingham, Michigan.

Caregivers Make Living with Parkinson’s Easier

Assured Home Nursing provides Parkinson’s Home Care which is crafted with the expertise of Registered Nurses and tailored to cater to the unique needs of the senior affected by PD. Families benefit with the competent team of HHA or CNA certified caregivers who work diligently to uplift seniors living with PD. Allotted caregivers are trained to offer comprehensive support to families- by assisting their elderly with physical challenges as well as helping them navigate their emotions and supporting mental well-being.

Depending upon the stage of Parkinson’s Disease, individuals experience different symptoms and therefore, have different care needs. With its vast experience, Assured Home Nursing has the comprehensive resource network and proficiency to deliver a holistic care model that integrates essential therapeutic support into the home environment. Their dedicated professionals facilitate daily adherence to physical and speech therapy exercises, ensuring patients maintain their functional independence and communication skills. Beyond symptom management, caregivers also help ease the complexities of daily life by providing nutritious meal preparation tailored to swallowing difficulties, vigilant mobility assistance to prevent falls, and reliable transportation to medical appointments.

Empowering Seniors to Thrive at Home

With this newly minted partnership with the Parkinson’s Foundation, Assured Home Nursing solidifies its role as a cornerstone of the Birmingham medical community. By blending longstanding expertise with a heartfelt approach to care, the agency ensures that a Parkinson’s diagnosis does not mean a loss of quality of life. Through specialized training, tireless advocacy, and a deep commitment to the families they serve, Assured Home Nursing continues to set the gold standard for in-home care, proving that with the right support, seniors can navigate the challenges of Parkinson’s with dignity, safety, and grace.

About Assured Home Nursing

Located in Birmingham, Michigan, Assured Home Nursing is a premier provider of nurse-managed home care services. Specializing in complex care with services such as Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care, Personal Care, Companion Care, Diabetes Care and Cardiovascular Care, the agency has spent over 20 years dedicated to helping aging adults maintain their independence. Their mission is to provide high-quality, compassionate care that allows seniors to age in place comfortably while providing their families with the peace of mind they deserve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.