The Ninth Master Releases Trailer for First Sikh Superhero Film

Official movie poster for The Ninth Master, the first English-language Sikh superhero film, featuring Flex Singh as a Sikh warrior alongside Viking and Samurai characters. Flex Singh as a Sikh warrior in The Ninth Master, the first English-language Sikh superhero film. Marty Mummery as Titus, a Viking warrior, and Richard Chan as Kumaru, a samurai warrior, in The Ninth Master.

Trailer released for The Ninth Master, the first Sikh superhero film in English, ahead of its world premiere on 21 February in Slough.

This project goes beyond cinema. It’s about representation and starting a global conversation around Sikh identity and our universal values.” — Flex Singh - Director and Lead Actor

SLOUGH, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ninth Master has made history as the first English-language Sikh superhero feature film ever made, following the release of its official trailer , which has attracted widespread attention across the UK and internationally.Directed by Flex Singh, who also stars in the lead role, the film marks the first time in history that a Sikh protagonist leads a superhero-style action film in the English language. Blending martial arts, spirituality, and Hollywood-style production, The Ninth Master introduces a new kind of hero to mainstream cinema.The film stars Flex Singh as Flex Singh, Marty Mummery as Titus, and Richard Chan as Kumaru. Together, they lead a story centred on discipline, mastery, and moral purpose, inspired by Sikh philosophy and the legacy of Sikh warriors.In recent weeks, videos shared online have gone viral showing members of the cast speaking positively about the Sikh community and their experiences working on the film. In the clips, cast members highlight the kindness, dedication, and discipline they encountered throughout production.Actor Richard Chan & Marty Mummery described learning about Sikh history and its warrior tradition as “deeply inspiring" and "full of kindness and dedication" noting the strength of values embedded within the community and the impact it had on his approach to the role.The response online has been powerful, with fans commenting that “this is the representation we needed.” Audiences have praised the film for delivering a Hollywood-style production in which a Sikh hero takes centre stage, without compromise or stereotype.The newly unveiled poster, carrying the tagline “Way of a Warrior,” presents the film’s three central characters in a dramatic, cinematic composition, reinforcing the ambition to place Sikh identity firmly within the global action genre.The official trailer is out now. The Official World Premiere of The Ninth Master will take place in Slough on 21 February 2026.Following strong interest from both UK and international audiences, the filmmakers have confirmed plans to expand the UK premiere tour, with additional cities to be announced.A global release plan will be revealed later in the year.Further information, updates, and screening details can be found at www.theninthmaster.com with announcements also shared via the film’s official social media channels.

THE NINTH MASTER | Official Trailer (2026)

