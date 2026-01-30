Houzeo Ranks the Best Places to Live in New York for 2026 to Help Homebuyers Narrow Their Search

The rankings compare New York cities based on home prices, average rent, job stability, and lifestyle.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s best home buying and selling website, announced the launch of its new “Best Places to Live” landing pages. The rankings highlight the top 10 New York cities based on housing affordability, income alignment, and economic strength. This helps homebuyers make more informed decisions about locations.Houzeo’s Best Places rankings are built on a solid, data-driven foundation. Instead of relying on subjective livability scores, Houzeo analyzes cities using reliable economic and housing datasets. This includes employment figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, cost-of-living data from C2ER, and median home prices, average rent, and income statistics from Houzeo’s own housing data and the U.S. Census Bureau.When it comes to the best places to live in New York , Houzeo ranks Scarsdale at the top thanks to its elite school districts, prestigious estates, and convenient commute to Manhattan. With a median home price of $1.9M and a median rent of $5,395, Scarsdale homes for sale are great for those seeking luxurious living.Other high-ranking cities, such as New York City, Ardsley, and New Rochelle have a median home price of $875K, $780K, and $855K respectively. These cities have secured top positions in the rankings, driven by strong job markets, school quality, and long-term housing demand.The rankings are grounded in extensive research focused on affordability, job markets, schools, and lifestyle amenities. This data-driven list helps buyers choose the best city in New York for their needs in 2026. The rankings also highlight the top areas for families, young professionals, and retirees seeking the best living experiences.For families, areas like Scarsdale and Buffalo offer excellent educational opportunities and spacious homes. Young professionals will find vibrant career opportunities and dynamic social scenes in cities like Rochester and Albany, where career prospects align with a high-energy lifestyle.Ithaca, NY, ranks as one of the best cities to live in New York for retirees. Known for its scenic surroundings, Ithaca homes for sale are priced at $350K. Buyers have the option to explore charming cottages or single-family homes, with many properties offering views of lakes and nearby parks.With more than 1.5 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo continues to simplify the homebuying journey. Buyers can browse homes, save favorites, schedule tours, and submit offers, all on one platform. Houzeo’s ultimate goal is to help buyers not just find the perfect home, but the right place to live without any hassle.

