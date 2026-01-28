Leaptree Unveils Next-Generation AI Enhancements for Optimize, Redefining CX Quality Assurance in Salesforce

AI Contact Center Quality Assurance Salesforce

New AI-powered enhancements to Leaptree Optimize help organisations analyse interactions, spot quality trends, and drive fast CX improvements within Salesforce.

With these new AI features in Leaptree Optimize, organisations can unlock full QA coverage and turn every customer interaction into actionable insight, all natively within Salesforce.” — Neil Young

DUBLIN, IRELAND, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leaptree, the leading provider of Call Center Quality Assurance solutions for the Salesforce ecosystem, today announced the launch of a powerful suite of artificial intelligence features in its flagship product, Leaptree Optimize. Designed for modern customer service and operations teams, these enhancements bring automated quality assurance, deeper performance insights, and scalable coaching capabilities directly into Salesforce, driving measurable improvements in customer experience (CX) and workforce productivity.

Leaptree Optimize already helps organisations automate QA workflows, create dynamic scorecards, and standardise agent evaluation. The new AI capabilities elevate this foundation by harnessing machine learning to audit interactions across voice, email, and chat; surface trend-based performance risks; recommend targeted learning actions; and deliver real-time insights that empower leaders to coach smarter and accelerate team performance.

“Today’s customer support and operations leaders need more than data. They need actionable intelligence that keeps pace with every interaction,” said Neil Young, CEO of Leaptree. “With these new AI features in Leaptree Optimize, organisations can unlock full QA coverage, transform raw interactions into strategic insights, and create a performance-driven culture where every team member wins. It’s quality assurance reimagined, smarter, faster, and completely native to Salesforce.”

Key AI-Driven Enhancements in Leaptree Optimize Include:

- Automated Interaction Auditing: AI analyses 100% of calls, chats, and emails to uncover trends, risk signals, and performance gaps before they impact CX outcomes.

- Intelligent Scorecard Generation: Dynamic QA scorecards informed by AI insights speed setup and standardise evaluations without developer support.

- Real-Time Trend and Performance Dashboards: Interactive dashboards highlight coaching priorities, quality trends, and team performance at a glance, supporting data-driven decision making.

Leaptree Optimize’s AI innovations are part of the company’s broader mission to help organisations improve customer interactions and operational efficiency without manual complexity. The solution’s Salesforce-native architecture ensures tight platform integration, secure data governance, and consistent workflows across teams.

About Leaptree

Leaptree Limited is a privately held software development company based in Dublin, Ireland. The company specializes in Optimizing Customer Experience Workforce Performance with AI by Improving Quality Assurance standards, enhancing training and development and by managing and rewarding performance.

Leaptree’s core technology focus is within the Salesforce Ecosystem, serving Enterprise customers across EMEA, ASIAPAC & the AMERICAS.

