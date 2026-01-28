The Electric Kettles Market is projected to grow to USD 5.71 Billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electric kettles market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by changing consumer habits and technological advancements. As more households adopt electric appliances and prioritize convenience, this segment is set to continue its upward trajectory. Let’s explore the market’s current size, growth drivers, regional leadership, and evolving trends shaping its future.

Steady Expansion of the Electric Kettles Market Size Through 2026

The electric kettles market growth has shown strong growth, increasing from $4.56 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $4.79 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This rise in recent years is largely due to greater household electrification, increased consumption of hot beverages, wider use of small kitchen appliances, urban household penetration, and a demand for faster cooking options.

Looking further ahead, the market is expected to maintain steady growth, reaching $5.71 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.5%. Factors fueling this forecast include the growing popularity of smart kitchen gadgets, a stronger focus on energy-efficient home products, expansion of online appliance sales, growth of commercial food service sectors, and innovations in heating element technology. Key trends in this period are the increasing demand for energy-saving kettles, integration of automatic shut-off and safety features, preference for sleek and transparent designs, enhanced temperature controls, and the use of durable, easy-to-clean materials.

Understanding the Functionality and Appeal of Electric Kettles

Electric kettles are designed to boil water quickly and efficiently for making tea, coffee, and instant foods. They commonly feature rapid heating elements and safety mechanisms like automatic shut-off, combined with ergonomic designs to ensure ease of use. Their practicality and speed make them an essential kitchen appliance in modern homes.

How Rising Gas Prices Fuel Electric Kettle Demand

One major factor propelling the electric kettles market is the increase in gas prices. Gas, including natural gas and gasoline, is widely used for heating, cooking, and fuel, but rising costs caused by shifting exchange rates, taxes, and regulatory changes are encouraging consumers to seek energy-efficient alternatives. Electric kettles offer a cost-effective, convenient, and safe way to boil water, reducing dependence on gas-powered appliances and helping households manage higher fuel expenses.

For example, in September 2024, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that in 2023, the average price of midgrade gasoline was about 52 cents per gallon higher than regular-grade gasoline, while premium-grade gasoline cost roughly 85 cents more per gallon. Such price increases are motivating consumers toward electric kettles, supporting market growth.

Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Key Player in Electric Kettles by 2026

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the position as the largest market for electric kettles and is expected to remain the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The regions analyzed in the market report include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

