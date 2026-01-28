KOLAS, CannaLnx Partner to Expand Insured Access to Medical Cannabis

Sacramento cannabis dispensary KOLAS expands CannaLnx partnership to support medical cannabis access, insured pathways, and medical cannabis research.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Executive Order directing the rescheduling of cannabis from Schedule I to Schedule III, KOLAS , in partnership with CannaLnx by EM2P2, today announced an expanded collaboration aimed at advancing insured access to medical cannabis, strengthening medical cannabis access, and supporting medical cannabis research and patient-focused cannabinoid therapies for Californians and Americans nationwide while building the kind of compliant infrastructure needed for the next phase of regulated care.The federal shift tied to cannabis rescheduling Schedule III marks a historic inflection point in U.S. healthcare policy, opening a new horizon for clinical study and physician-guided treatment. KOLAS and CannaLnx view this action as a long-overdue, common-sense step that brings federal policy closer to medical reality—though the infrastructure for viable, insurance-integrated cannabinoid-based medicine remains a longer-term effort.“Rescheduling is the federal government acknowledging reality, but acknowledgment alone doesn’t create access,” said Gennaro Luce, CEO at EM2P2. “What matters next is building the healthcare-grade infrastructure—compliance, verification, and data integrity that allows cannabis to responsibly function inside medical and insurance systems. That’s the gap CannaLnx was built to close.”“For decades, patients, physicians, and caregivers have known what federal policy failed to acknowledge—that cannabis has real medical value and can meaningfully improve quality of life,” said Justin Karapetyan, Founder and CEO of KOLAS. “Today’s action finally aligns federal scheduling with science, patient experience, and medical necessity.”A Legacy of Medical Cannabis Leadership:The team behind KOLAS has been at the forefront of the medical cannabis movement for decades, spanning cultivation, extraction, clinical application, and regulated retail. Long before legalization, the KOLAS team has been producing clean, high-quality cannabis and cannabinoid extracts to help patients naturally manage pain, cancer-related symptoms, anorexia, epilepsy, and the debilitating side effects of treatments such as chemotherapy.This deep medical lineage positions KOLAS uniquely for the next phase of cannabis integration into mainstream healthcare, especially as standards evolve around documentation, verification, and product consistency to support broader medical cannabis access and more credible medical cannabis research.CannaLnx Partnership and Insurance-Integrated Access:Through its partnership with CannaLnx and EM2P2, KOLAS is now participating in a digital healthcare platform designed to connect qualified medical cannabis patients, physicians, dispensaries, and health insurance providers. The platform enables secure, HIPAA-compliant verification of medical cannabis transactions and supports emerging reimbursement pathways as insurers begin recognizing cannabinoid therapies under a medical framework.“For patients, legitimacy isn’t philosophical—it’s practical,” said Luce. “It means physician oversight, auditable data, and systems insurers and regulators can actually trust. CannaLnx exists to bring those standards to medical cannabis, so access can expand without sacrificing accountability or patient dignity.”In Sacramento, the collaboration is expected to strengthen the operational and data systems that support regulated cannabis retail technology—connecting clinical intent with compliant retail workflows at KOLAS locations, including its role as a Sacramento cannabis dispensary serving the local market.Introducing KOLAS-Rx:In recognition of this new regulatory and healthcare landscape, KOLAS announced the development of KOLAS-Rx, a new line of pure, lab-tested, zero-additive cannabis products and extracts designed specifically for medical use. The KOLAS-Rx line will focus on consistency, transparency, and therapeutic intent, aligning with evolving Schedule III standards and clinical expectations.KOLAS-Rx products are expected to be available at KOLAS dispensaries throughout the Greater Sacramento area beginning in Q1 2026, supporting patients who may now be eligible to seek reimbursement for cannabis-based medications through their health insurance providers—an important step toward insured access to medical cannabis as coverage models develop.Know more: Watch the announcement video here Looking Ahead:On behalf of the partnership, KOLAS and CannaLnx applaud President Trump’s decisive action to move cannabis to Schedule III, a promise long delayed by Congress and federal regulators. This step lays the groundwork for expanded research, responsible regulation, and broader acceptance of plant-based medicine within the U.S. healthcare system.Together, KOLAS, CannaLnx, and EM2P2 look forward to offering Americans a broader range of safe, effective, and natural treatment options for years to come, improving patient outcomes, reducing healthcare costs, and enhancing quality of life nationwide.

