Mercedes-Benz Off-Road Experience Center Achieves Certified Autism Center™ Designation

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) is proud to announce that the Mercedes-Benz Off-Road Experience Center has earned the prestigious Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. This milestone recognizes the center’s commitment to operational excellence, community trust, and inclusive guest experiences that redefine what luxury and adventure can mean for all visitors.

The designation follows completion of autism-specific staff training and a comprehensive on-site accessibility review conducted by IBCCES specialists, evaluating everything from physical accessibility and sensory environments to communication practices and program readiness. The certification ensures that every guest, including autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals, can engage confidently and comfortably in the center’s immersive off-road driving experiences.

“Achieving the Certified Autism Center™ designation reinforces our belief that true excellence goes beyond performance — it’s also about creating experiences that are accessible, inclusive, and welcoming to everyone,” says Victor Arce, director of operations at the Mercedes-Benz Off-Road Experience Center. “At the center, we aim to ensure that every guest feels comfortable, supported, and empowered to enjoy the thrill of off-road driving.”

By completing the comprehensiveCAC program, the Mercedes-Benz Off-Road Experience Center joins a growing network of global destinations that are future-proofing operations through staff readiness, reduced service barriers, and enhanced guest satisfaction. The certification represents a stamp of credibility and a commitment to long-term institutional value, aligning the Mercedes-Benz legacy of innovation with IBCCES’ mission to make every journey more accessible.

“Certification is not just a credential — it’s a strategic investment in institutional excellence,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES CEO and board chairman. “By achieving Certified Autism Center™ status, the Mercedes-Benz Off-Road Experience Center is demonstrating industry leadership, operational readiness, and a profound commitment to community trust. This certification reflects more than training; it represents brand credibility, enhanced reputation, and a sustainable framework for inclusive luxury experiences. Mercedes-Benz is setting a transformative example of how accessibility and innovation can coexist to create powerful, human-centered impact.”

For 25 years, IBCCES has been a leader in providing autism, sensory and neurodiversity training and certification for professionals worldwide, including those in healthcare, education, public safety, travel, and corporate sectors. As the only credentialing board offering these programs, IBCCES provides training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, along with long-term support, continuous learning, onsite reviews, and renewal requirements to ensure continued growth and lasting impact.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Mercedes-Benz Off-Road Experience Center is now featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App, a free tool that provides individuals with disabilities real-time guidance on certified destinations, sensory-friendly spaces, and tailored recommendations. By connecting users to accessible locations worldwide, the app helps ensure seamless, enjoyable experiences for everyone.

IBCCES also provides access to resources such as AccessibilityCertified.com and AutismTravel.com, free online tools for families that list certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met IBCCES certification requirements.

About Mercedes-Benz Off-Road Experience Center

Located in Dubai Design District (d3), the Mercedes-Benz Off-Road Experience Center is a one-of-a-kind destination designed to showcase the performance, safety, and innovation of Mercedes-Benz vehicles across diverse terrains. Blending advanced driving experiences with luxury hospitality, the Center hosts public drives, corporate events, and educational programs, creating unforgettable experiences that celebrate precision, innovation, and inclusion.

About IBCCES

Delivering the global standard for training and certification in the fields of autism, neurodiversity, and accessibility – IBCCES provides a series of certification programs that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. For over two decades, IBCCES has been a global leader, setting the industry standard in autism and cognitive differences training. IBCCES works in over 111 countries and provides training in 8 languages, and its programs have been recognized around the world as the leading benchmark in training and certification.

In addition to individual certification programs, IBCCES partners with cities, destinations, and organizations on initiatives like the Certified Autism Destination™ (CAD) and Autism Certified City™ (ACC), ensuring autistic and sensory-sensitive residents and visitors feel welcomed and safe. Destinations that achieve the CAD designation have completed a specialized program that ensures a multitude of recreation, hospitality and entertainment organizations have completed an autism and sensory-sensitivity training, certification and IBCCES facilities review process. The ACC designation expands on that program and includes IBCCES training and certification for the public safety, education, healthcare and workplace sectors.

IBCCES also created the Accessibility App, AutismTravel.com, and AccessibilityCertified.com – free resources for individuals with a variety of neurodiversities and disabilities, listing certified locations and connecting individuals to other resources and each other.

