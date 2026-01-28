Money Services Business Association Announces New Board as It Marks 10 Years of Industry Leadership

As it marks 10 years of industry leadership, MSBA announces a new board to guide policy, innovation, and regulatory collaboration.

MONTVALE, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Money Services Business Association (MSBA) today announced its newly appointed Board of Directors and Board Officers, marking a significant milestone as the Association celebrates its 10th year representing the money transmission and payments industry.As MSBA enters its second decade, the Association remains focused on advancing thoughtful public policy, educating state regulators and legislators on the evolving money transmission landscape, and supporting the safe and innovative delivery of financial services across a diverse range of products.MSBA’s newly elected Board Officers are:• Joe Massie, Board Chair, Chief Compliance Officer & Legal Counsel, Viamericas• Jorgen Osio Norgaard, Vice Chair, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, Alviere• Aurora Garza Hagan, Treasurer• Justin Jenter, Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer, Monex USAA core objective for MSBA continues to be regulatory harmonization across the states through the Money Transmission Model Act (MTMA), which promotes consistency, clarity, and modernization of state regulatory frameworks. In the year ahead, MSBA will also place an increased emphasis on digital assets and emerging technologies, reflecting their growing role within the financial services ecosystem. In addition, MSBA will continue its strong advocacy against taxes on financial products—including remittances and related services—that disproportionately impact consumers and limit financial access, while working collaboratively with policymakers to advance balanced, effective regulation.MSBA’s newly appointed Board of Directors includes:• Lauren Benjamin, Chief Compliance Officer (US), Kraken• Antonio Cassio Segura, U.S. Country Manager and Head of International Division, Inter & Co, Inc.• Jose A. Cortes Serrano, General Counsel, TransNetwork• Paul S. Dwyer, Jr., Board Chair Emeritus, Viamericas• Leea Gibson, Chief Executive Officer, PaySii powered by Beeso Corp• Michelle Gitlitz, Co-Founder & CEO, Change Agents Technologies Inc.• Alberto Guerra, Chief Executive Officer, Uniteller Financial Services• Nicole Ibbotson, SVP, General Counsel, InComm Financial Services, Inc.• Amanda Kosonen, Vice President and Global Regulatory Counsel, Payoneer• Alberto Motola, Chief Commercial Officer, DLX Financial LLC• Nicholas Oddo, President, TransBridge Advisors• Sarah Paul, Head of Policy and Regulatory Affairs (Americas), Remitly Global, Inc.• Allyson Wiblemo, Chief Executive Officer, Global Innovations Bank“The strength and variety of our Board reflect the evolving nature of the money transmission industry,” said Kathy Tomasofsky, Executive Director, MSBA. “As MSBA marks its 10th anniversary, our new leadership is well positioned to advance regulatory education, promote harmonization across the states, expand our engagement in digital assets, and advocate for policies that support innovation and financial inclusion.”About the Money Services Business Association (MSBA)The Money Services Business Association (MSBA) advances the non-bank money services industry by promoting growth, regulatory compliance, and awareness of the industry’s security and value. Through education, advocacy, and collaboration with regulators, MSBA fosters trust, innovation, and excellence across the financial services ecosystem.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.