Analysis Report on Market Size, Share, and Trends of Solar PV Mounting Systems by Product

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The solar PV mounting systems market has been experiencing significant expansion, driven by increasing investments in solar energy infrastructure worldwide. As solar power continues to gain traction as a preferred renewable energy source, the demand for efficient and reliable mounting solutions grows accordingly. Let’s explore the current market size, growth factors, regional dominance, and key trends shaping this sector.

Steady Growth in Solar PV Mounting Systems Market Size

The solar PV mounting systems market has recorded impressive growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $28.7 billion in 2025 to $30.5 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This growth during the historical period has been driven by the increasing number of rooftop photovoltaic (PV) installations, early adoption of fixed mounting systems, expansion in commercial solar projects, a heightened emphasis on cost-efficient mounting solutions, and the development of large ground-mounted solar farms.

Forecasted Expansion of the Solar PV Mounting Systems Industry

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue this positive trajectory, reaching $38.93 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.3%. The anticipated growth will be fueled by rising demand for solar tracking technologies, higher investments in utility-scale solar projects, a preference for modular mounting structures, advances in corrosion-resistant materials, and broader adoption of residential solar systems. Key trends shaping the future include increased use of tracking mounting systems, lightweight and durable materials for mounts, growth in utility-scale ground installations, demand for modular and pre-assembled structures, and improvements in structural stability and wind load resistance.

Understanding Solar PV Mounting Systems and Their Importance

Solar PV mounting systems consist of the structural frameworks or support mechanisms used to securely position photovoltaic panels. These systems ensure that solar panels remain fixed at the optimal angle to capture sunlight effectively, thereby maximizing electricity generation. Beyond placement, mounting systems contribute crucially to the overall performance, safety, durability, and longevity of solar power installations.

Renewable Energy Demand as a Primary Growth Driver

A major factor propelling the solar PV mounting systems market is the rising global demand for renewable energy. Renewable energy sources, which are environmentally sustainable and naturally replenished, are becoming central to energy strategies worldwide. Solar installations—whether utility-scale or distributed—require secure mounting systems to fix panels onto rooftops, ground arrays, or other structures. These mounts enhance efficiency by providing stable support, improving durability, and optimizing space use. For example, in September 2024, data from the UK's Department for Energy Security and Net Zero revealed that renewable energy accounted for 51.6% of the country’s total energy generation in the second quarter of 2024, representing a 9.9 percentage point increase compared to the same period in 2023. This growth in renewables directly supports the expanding market for solar PV mounting systems.

Regional Leadership in the Solar PV Mounting Systems Market

In terms of regional dominance, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the solar PV mounting systems market in 2025. The market analysis encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad view of global market dynamics.

