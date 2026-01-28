Solar EPC Market - Analysis of Opportunities, Market Share, Growth Trends, Competition, and Forecast through 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The solar EPC market is experiencing remarkable growth as the world increasingly shifts toward sustainable energy solutions. As countries commit to reducing their carbon footprint, the demand for comprehensive solar project services is rising steadily. This overview will explore the market’s growth trajectory, key drivers, dominant regions, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Steady Expansion of the Solar EPC Market Size from 2025 to 2030

The solar EPC market has witnessed significant growth in recent years and is projected to continue on this upward path. In 2025, the market size is valued at $246.41 billion and is expected to rise to $259.58 billion by 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This historic growth stems from large-scale solar project developments, early adoption of photovoltaic technologies, expanding commercial and industrial solar installations, increased government subsidies, and a growing emphasis on reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Anticipated Growth and Trends Driving the Solar EPC Market Beyond 2026

Looking ahead, the solar EPC market is forecast to expand robustly, reaching $317.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.2%. Factors contributing to this growth include heightened investments in utility-scale and floating solar projects, rising demand for rooftop solar systems, technological advancements in tracking and mounting solutions, and the integration of smart grid technologies. Additional trends shaping market dynamics involve greater deployment of utility-scale projects, increased use of single and dual-axis tracking systems, growth of rooftop solar EPC services across residential and commercial sectors, and a shift toward integrated EPC models aimed at accelerating project completion.

Understanding the Solar EPC Market and Its Role in Solar Power Development

Solar EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) encompasses the comprehensive process of designing, planning, and installing solar power systems. This includes all services related to sourcing materials, equipment, and components essential for the successful execution of solar projects. By offering an integrated approach covering engineering, procurement, and construction, solar EPC providers optimize costs, ensure high quality, and streamline project delivery, which is critical to advancing solar power adoption on a broad scale.

Renewable Energy Demand as a Major Growth Catalyst for the Solar EPC Industry

The increasing global demand for renewable energy is a fundamental driver behind the expansion of the solar EPC market. Renewable energy sources, which include sunlight, wind, rain, tides, waves, geothermal heat, and biomass, are gaining priority as sustainable alternatives to fossil fuels. Solar EPC facilitates the development of solar projects by delivering end-to-end services that simplify implementation. For example, in September 2024, the UK Department for Energy Security and Net Zero reported that renewable energy accounted for 51.6% of the country’s total energy generation in Q2 2024, marking a 9.9 percentage point increase compared to Q2 2023. Solar photovoltaic (PV) installations made up three-quarters of this new capacity, highlighting solar power’s critical role in the renewable energy surge and driving corresponding demand for solar EPC services.

Key Regions Leading the Solar EPC Market Landscape

In 2025, North America stood out as the largest regional market for solar EPC services. The market report covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global market distribution and growth opportunities.

