Renewable Energy Certificates Market Drivers from 2026 to 2030: Regional Perspectives and Size Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Renewable Energy Certificates Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The renewable energy certificates market is emerging as a rapidly expanding sector, driven by increasing global emphasis on clean and sustainable power sources. As governments and corporations commit to greener energy goals, the market for these certificates is set to experience remarkable growth in the coming years. Here’s a detailed look at the current market size, growth drivers, leading regions, and underlying trends shaping this industry.

Renewable Energy Certificates Market Size and Growth Expectations Through 2026

The renewable energy certificates market has witnessed significant expansion recently. From $22.55 billion in 2025, it is projected to reach $29.05 billion by 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8%. This surge in earlier years was fueled by the establishment of renewable portfolio standards, initial corporate commitments to sustainability, growth in wind and solar power capacity, introduction of market-based emission reduction strategies, and a rise in voluntary green power purchases.

Download a free sample of the renewable energy certificates market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=14470&type=smp

Looking further ahead, the market is expected to continue this impressive upward trajectory, reaching $70.56 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 24.8%. Factors contributing to this forecast include the expansion of international renewable certificate markets, stronger regulatory mandates for decarbonization, increasing corporate net-zero pledges, growing demand for transparent tracking systems, and a rise in cross-border renewable energy procurement. Key trends anticipated during this period are heightened corporate interest in renewable energy purchasing, wider use of market-based emission reduction tools, more participation in voluntary renewable energy programs, growth in international certificate trading, and technological advances in verification and tracking of certificates.

Understanding Renewable Energy Certificates and Their Role

Renewable energy certificates (RECs) represent tradable documents that verify the environmental attributes of power generated from renewable sources. These certificates serve multiple purposes such as promoting renewable energy adoption, helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and providing verification for the environmental benefits tied to renewable electricity generation. They play a crucial role in facilitating market transactions, ensuring compliance with renewable energy targets, and supporting claims related to clean energy usage.

View the full renewable energy certificates market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/renewable-energy-certificates-global-market-report

Key Factors Propelling Growth in the Renewable Energy Certificates Market

A primary driver behind the market’s expansion is the growing consumption of renewable energy worldwide. Renewable energy encompasses power generated from naturally replenished resources like sunlight, wind, water, and organic materials. RECs enable the efficient trading and tracking of renewable energy production, supporting both regulatory compliance and voluntary sustainability initiatives. For instance, in April 2025, the UAE-based International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) reported an unprecedented increase in global renewable power capacity of 585 GW within a single year, indicating an annual growth rate of 15.1%—higher than the 14.3% recorded in 2023. This substantial rise in renewable energy generation directly fuels demand for renewable energy certificates.

Geographical Market Leadership and Regional Growth Prospects for Renewable Energy Certificates

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the renewable energy certificates market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The report’s regional scope includes Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of the global market landscape.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Renewable Energy Certificates Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Renewable Energy Investment Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/renewable-energy-investment-global-market-report

Clean and Renewable Energy Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/clean-and-renewable-energy-global-market-report

Renewable Energy Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/renewable-energy-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.