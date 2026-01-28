The Mobile Accessories Market is projected to grow to USD 366.63 Billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mobile accessories market has witnessed impressive growth recently, driven by technological advancements and changing consumer habits. As smartphone usage continues to rise globally, the demand for a variety of accessories that enhance device performance and user convenience is also increasing. Let’s explore the market’s size, key growth factors, leading regions, and the trends shaping its future.

Mobile Accessories Market Size and Projected Growth

The mobile accessories market has expanded significantly over recent years. It is forecasted to grow from $270.28 billion in 2025 to $287.49 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This earlier growth was largely fueled by increasing smartphone penetration, early uptake of wired accessories, growing demand for mobile protection solutions, the rise of Bluetooth technology, and the broadening of online retail channels.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory, reaching $366.63 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.3%. Factors propelling this future growth include the expanding use of wireless audio devices, heightened demand for fast charging accessories, greater adoption of premium protective cases, the rise of mobile gaming ecosystems, and a growing preference for multifunctional smart accessories. Key trends anticipated during this period involve increasing popularity of wireless and noise-cancelling audio devices, fast and wireless charging solutions, stylish and durable mobile cases, more widespread use of power banks for charging on the go, as well as mobile gaming and Bluetooth peripheral accessories.

Understanding Mobile Accessories and Their Purpose

Mobile accessories encompass a range of add-on devices designed to boost the functionality, style, or ease of use of smartphones. These products serve to either enhance the convenience of operating a mobile device or provide protection against potential damage. By adding extra features or improving durability, these accessories contribute significantly to the overall user experience of mobile devices.

Growing Smartphone Penetration as a Major Growth Driver

One of the primary forces behind the expanding mobile accessories market is the rising adoption of smartphones worldwide. Smartphones combine telephony and personal computing functions into a single handheld device, making them indispensable to users. Accessories not only improve the performance of these devices but also offer protection and customization options that appeal to consumers.

For example, in February 2023, the GSM Association (GSMA), a UK-based industry body representing mobile network operators and companies, projected that smartphone penetration in sub-Saharan Africa will jump from 51% in 2022 to 87% by 2030. This sharp increase underscores how greater smartphone usage is directly boosting demand for mobile accessories globally.

Regional Outlook on Mobile Accessories Market Expansion

In 2025, North America was the largest market for mobile accessories, holding a significant share of the global industry. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth over the coming years. The market report covers various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a detailed view of the global market landscape and its evolving opportunities.

The Business Research Company

