President Lai meets American Veterans National Commander Paul Shipley

TAIWAN, January 28 - On the afternoon of January 27, President Lai Ching-te met with American Veterans (AMVETS) National Commander Paul Shipley. In remarks, the president thanked AMVETS for its longstanding support of Taiwan-US exchanges and veterans affairs. He also stated that the recent enactment of the Taiwan Assurance Implementation Act by the United States administration and Congress provides crucial support for the stable development of Taiwan-US relations. The president expressed hope to further deepen cooperation with the US to jointly enhance care and quality of services for veterans.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

I am delighted to meet and exchange ideas with Commander Shipley today at the Presidential Office. This visit clearly demonstrates the great importance he attaches to Taiwan-US cooperation and veterans affairs. I would also like to congratulate him on being elected national commander at the AMVETS National Convention last August. He is among the youngest national commanders in the organization’s history. His appointment symbolized the passing of the torch to a new generation and displayed AMVETS’ dynamism and drive as it continues to forge onward and stay ahead of the curve.

AMVETS has long played a vital role in US public affairs and social dialogue. Over many years, the organization has not only actively spoken up for veterans’ rights and interests, but also continued to advance Taiwan-US exchanges. In particular, AMVETS invites our Veterans Affairs Council (VAC) to attend its National Convention every year and passes a resolution in support of the Republic of China. AMVETS has also put forward resolutions that aim to consolidate Taiwan-US relations, help Taiwan strengthen its self-defense capabilities, and support our international participation. These concrete actions have further solidified bilateral exchanges in veterans affairs and deepened the Taiwan-US friendship.

Through bilateral exchanges, we have seen that AMVETS takes a systematic approach to providing comprehensive care and services to veterans. Here in Taiwan, the VAC is also committed to improving policies and other measures to ensure that every veteran enjoys stability and dignity in life. I look forward to Commander Shipley’s support for our continued exchange of experiences so as to provide even more and better care for our veterans.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the US administration and Congress for the recent enactment of the Taiwan Assurance Implementation Act. This will provide crucial support for the stable development of Taiwan-US relations. Moving ahead, Taiwan will join the US and like-minded democratic partners in deepening cooperation so as to make even greater contributions to maintaining regional peace and stability and the global order.

In closing, I wish Commander Shipley a pleasant and fruitful visit.

Commander Shipley then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for receiving him, as well as thanking Taiwan’s government for their kindness over the past few days and for continuing to provide much help to AMVETS. He indicated that since 1991, AMVETS national commanders have made many trips to Taiwan to show their support, and they reiterate that support every year at their National Convention.

Commander Shipley stated that it is his organization’s position that the relationship between Taiwan and the US is an excellent thing, and that especially in veterans affairs policies, both in the US and in Taiwan, they encourage this dialogue year over year.