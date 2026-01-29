simpleSwitch™️ Brought Smarter Home Power to CES 2026 in Las Vegas

simpleSwitch at CES 2026

At CES 2026, simpleSwitch™ showed how intelligent power management makes homes future-ready without costly service upgrades.

Our homes weren’t designed for today’s energy demands, simpleSwitch makes homes future-ready, without expensive upgrades or complicated technology. It just works.” — Dave Graves, Co-Founder at simpleSwitch

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As homes continue adding high-demand technologies like electric vehicles, homeowners are facing one common challenge: limited electrical capacity.At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, simpleSwitch ™️ showcased its breakthrough home power management technology designed to solve exactly this problem.simpleSwitch demonstrated how homeowners can safely add new electrical devices, such as EV chargers, without upgrading their electrical service or panel. simpleSwitch ensures homes never overload while maximizing the electricity they already have by intelligently managing power in real time.For many consumers, upgrading an electrical panel can cost thousands of dollars and delay projects for weeks or even months. At CES 2026, simpleSwitch showed how it eliminates this hassle by automatically balancing power behind the scenes, allowing new technology to integrate seamlessly into existing homes.During CES 2026, attendees saw firsthand how simpleSwitch:-Makes EV charging possible in homes with limited power-Helps homeowners avoid costly electrical upgrades-Works quietly and automatically in the background-Is installed by licensed electricians and designed to be code-compliantWith EV adoption accelerating and smart homes becoming the norm, simpleSwitch positioned itself at CES 2026 as an essential piece of modern home infrastructure, helping consumers electrify smarter, faster, and more affordably.Consumers, media, and industry professionals experienced simpleSwitch live at CES 2026 and learned how smarter power management can unlock the full potential of today’s homes.For more information, visit simpleSwitch.io About simpleSwitch™️simpleSwitch™️ designs intelligent power management solutions that help homeowners safely add new electrical loads, like EV chargers, without upgrading their electrical service. Built by industry experts and trusted by electricians, simpleSwitch makes homes more capable, efficient, and future-ready.

