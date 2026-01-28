Global Uncertainties Threaten Progress on Hunger and Poverty - Coalition Expands Knowledge Pillar to Strengthen Response

GAIN, Heifer International, BAIF and Arigatou International join growing global coalition for a hunger- and poverty-free world

ROME, ITALY, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Alliance today welcomed four key development partners to its expanding coalition to advance food security and end poverty for all. New members, the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), Heifer International, BAIF Development Research Foundation and Arigatou International, bring deep technical expertise and local networks to the Global Alliance’s knowledge pillar.The new accessions come just one month into 2026, a year already marked by escalating conflicts, persistent food insecurity and climate extremes following one of the warmest years on record. In 2025, 831 million people lived in extreme poverty according to the World Bank, underscoring the magnitude of challenges that still lie ahead. As countries grapple with these intersecting pressures, the four new members commit to aligning their knowledge, experience and financing behind integrated approaches to eradicate hunger and poverty at scale.A nutrition and food systems lens for global effortsGAIN joins the coalition with a focus on supporting Alliance member governments to advance evidence-based food systems and nutrition solutions. Through technical assistance and alignment of financing for sustainable food systems, GAIN will contribute to national capacities and support policy coherence across food, health and social protection systems. GAIN’s on-the-ground presence and experience enable an effective connection of global commitments with country-led action, data and delivery.“Joining the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty reflects GAIN’s commitment to collective action. In the current global context, strong alliances and partnerships for food and nutrition security are just not nice to have, they are absolutely essential,” said Dr. Lawrence Haddad, Executive Director of GAIN .GAIN’s engagement in the Alliance will help ensure that nutrition remains central to hunger and poverty-reduction programmes, accelerating practical solutions that improve access to affordable, safe and nutritious food for all, particularly for vulnerable populations disproportionately affected by malnutrition.Rural resilience and sustainable livelihoods“At Heifer International, we believe that ending hunger and poverty starts with strengthening rural resilience and supporting smallholder farmers – especially women – as leaders of sustainable food systems,” emphasized Surita Sandosham, President and CEO of Heifer International, marking the organization’s accession to the Global Alliance.Heifer International brings decades of deep experience in supporting small-scale farmers and their communities in adopting sustainable agricultural practices, accessing markets and credit, and improving their incomes. By contributing learnings from community-driven approaches in developing countries, Heifer will support Alliance members in translating global commitments into locally grounded action.Grassroots innovation and integrated developmentThe India-based BAIF Development Research Foundation adds a grassroots data-driven perspective to the Global Alliance knowledge pillar. With experience in implementing integrated models that combine climate-smart agriculture, social protection and rural development, BAIF plans to support Alliance member governments to scale up or adapt similar approaches to various contexts.“BAIF aims to accelerate its commitment to food security, poverty reduction and sustainable rural development by leveraging innovation, collaboration and collective action,” said Dr. Bharat Kakade, President and Managing Trustee of BAIF.BAIF’s participation strengthens Alliance efforts to bridge evidence, policy and implementation, particularly in rural areas.Child-centred approaches to ending povertyArigatou International joins Alliance members focused on ensuring that all children can enjoy lives free from hunger and poverty. The organization focuses on addressing the root causes of intergenerational poverty among children and young people, while promoting inclusive education and social cohesion.“Ending hunger and child poverty is both a moral imperative and a shared global responsibility. Through our interfaith networks, knowledge platforms, and commitment to children’s dignity, we look forward to contributing values-driven knowledge and community-rooted solutions that accelerate progress toward a world free from poverty for all children,” said Rev. Keishi Miyamoto, President of Arigatou International.With its new memberships, the Global Alliance continues to broaden and diversify its coalition of members committed to turning evidence-backed policies into food security and prosperity for all, ensuring that no one is left behind.

