CTW Cayman Announces the Release of 'Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Fantasia' on G123

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Fantasia Officially Releases! Claim now! Everyone gets “Telne!” Miss Kobayashi and her friends are set loose in a VR game world!? Experience simple, responsive controls that deliver intense yet satisfying battles, where characters unleash powerful attacks with just a tap. Free Browser Game Platoform - G123

CTW Cayman announces the release of the browser-based RPG “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Fantasia” on its G123 platform.

CTW Cayman Inc. (NASDAQ:CTW)

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, January 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CTW Cayman (Nasdaq: CTW) announced the official release of the browser-based RPG Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Fantasia on its HTML5 game platform G123 Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Fantasia is an RPG set in a virtual reality game world, where characters from the popular anime series Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid become trapped due to an unexpected system malfunction. Players progress through the game as Miss Kobayashi and her companions work together to overcome challenges and search for a way back to reality.Play Now: https://s.g123.jp/u94uwtvu The title features familiar characters such as Tohru and Kanna, who appear as playable allies equipped with traditional RPG job roles including warrior, mage, archer, and thief. Each character can be developed through equipment upgrades and role customization as players advance through the game.To commemorate the launch, CTW Cayman announced an in-game campaign in which players who begin playing during the campaign period can obtain the ally character “Telne.” Telne is designed to support players during the early stages of gameplay.The game offers tap-based controls designed for accessibility, while maintaining RPG progression elements such as monster battles, material collection, equipment enhancement, and character development. Players can combine different equipment to explore various play styles.Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Fantasia is available to play on smartphone, tablet, and PC web browsers without the need for downloads or application installation, allowing access across multiple devices.■Game InfoGame Title: Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid FantasiaGenre: Heartwarming & Chaotic RPGPrice: Free-to-play (in-game purchases available)Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Korean■ What is "Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid"?Tohru, a dragon girl, suddenly appears at Miss Kobayashi’s apartment and ends up with her as a live-in maid. Though she tends to look down on humans, Tohru is utterly devoted to serving the Miss Kobayashi she adores. Unfortunately, her enthusiasm often leads to results that are just a bit off the mark…This everyday supernatural comedy follows the laid-back life of a single, overworked corporate employee and her well-meaning—but hopelessly clumsy—dragon maid!■What is G123?G123 is Japan’s leading HTML5 game service, providing high quality games based on popular Japanese anime franchises. G123’s exclusive games can be played on mobile, tablet or web browser, with no download or registration required. Games already available in English on the platform include the popular titles So I'm a Spider, So What? Ruler of the Labyrinth, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest - Rebellion Soul, and Queen's Blade Limit Break!Official Site: https://g123.jp/?lang=en ©coolkyousinnjya/Futabasha©CTW, INC. All rights reserved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.