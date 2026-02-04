Pre-Orders Open February 3 for 'Asuka Shikinami Langley' Statue from EVANGELION: 3.0+1.0 THRICE UPON A TIME

Premium Masterline EVANGELION: 3.0+1.0 THRICE UPON A TIME Asuka Shikinami Langley Front Size Bonus Part Shown with Rei Ayanami (sold separately).

Prime 1 Studio announced "Asuka Shikinami Langley" Statue from EVANGELION: 3.0+1.0 THRICE UPON A TIME. Pre-orders began Feb 3, 2025 (JST), release Sep 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is pleased to announce the start of preorders for the Premium Masterline statue of Shikinami Asuka Langley, inspired by "EVANGELION: 3.0+1.0 THRICE UPON A TIME."This 1/4 scale statue depicts Asuka in her white plug suit as she prepares for Operation Yamato. The sculpt presents her in a seated pose, with careful attention given to her proportions, facial expression, and subtle details such as her hair flow, fingertips, and posture.The pressure-resistant prototype plug suit is finished in white with precise paintwork and soft gray shading. The eyepatch is also faithfully recreated, including the strap fitting around her ear.The base design features hexagonal elements and clear parts, reflecting visual motifs from the film and evoking the unstable environment of the Anti-Universe.The Bonus Version includes an additional head sculpt with a soft smile.Product Name:Premium Masterline EVANGELION: 3.0+1.0 THRICE UPON A TIME Asuka Shikinami Langley Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $699Edition Size: 400Arrival Date: September 2027Scale: NonH: 46cm W: 24cm D: 27cmWeight: 3.4kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Evangelion-Themed Base・One (1) Swappable Face (Smiling) [BONUS PART]Painter: 920-3Copyright: Ⓒ kharaFor more details, visit our online store

Video title: Premium Masterline EVANGELION: 3.0+1.0 THRICE UPON A TIME Asuka Shikinami Langley Product PV

