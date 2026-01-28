MGTO showcases Macao at FITUR in Spain to kick off pursuit of long-haul international markets in 2026

MACAU, January 28 - One of the world’s largest international tourism trade fairs, FITUR, was held with success in Madrid, Spain from 21 to 25 January. Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) ran a Macao Pavilion at FITUR while partnering with China’s Pavilion for the first time to organize a destination presentation and activity for a taste of Macao, leveraging this global platform again to elevate Macao’s visibility and impact in international markets, which unveiled the Office’s dedication in 2026 to tapping into the potential of Europe and other long-haul international markets.

MGTO Deputy Director Cheng Wai Tong, together with delegates of Macao’s travel trade and an integrated resort enterprise among others, joined FITUR in Spain to promote Macao’s diverse appeal of “tourism +” among the European travel trade and public. Through networking and exchange on site, industry delegates from Macao and Europe deepened their connections, thus widening Macao’s reach into overseas visitor markets.

Macao Pavilion showcases colorful experience of “tourism +”

Macao Pavilion was vibrant with highlights this year, showcasing Macao’s unique glamour in its colorful offerings of “tourism +” and cultural symphony of the East and West. The Pavilion featured signature Macanese delicacies and different workshops for an experience of Macao’s intangible cultural heritage including Portuguese Folk Dance, Tai Chi, Wing Chun, Portuguese tile painting and more. Members of the European travel trade had a first-hand experience of Macao’s diverse cultural and tourism resources, which will facilitate their future design of in-depth tours and multi-destination tourism products. The workshops engaged many industry participants.

Chinese Ambassador to Spain and Andorra, Yao Jing, and Minister-Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Spain, He Yong, were invited to visit Macao Pavilion for an exchange.

Highlight destination appeal with travel trade

A destination presentation session was first held at Macao Pavilion on 22 January. MGTO Deputy Director, Cheng Wai Tong; Deputy Director of the China Culture Center in Madrid, Xu Tingting; President of the Portuguese Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (APAVT), Pedro Costa Ferreira; President of the Spanish Confederation of Travel Agents (CEAV), Carlos Garrido, and Secretary General of the European Travel Agents’ and Tour Operators’ Associations (ECTAA), Eric Drésin, attended the occasion together with other guests. MGTO presented Macao’s destination appeal, latest development, travel stimulation program and other dimensions. Representatives of Air China, Air Macau, Oriental International Travel Limited, Tourcon Technology Services Co. Ltd., MGM and Macau Event Pros Ltd also shared about their products and services.

Moreover, MGTO partnered with China’s Pavilion to deliver a tourism presentation about Macao and held an activity to offer a taste of Macanese delicacies on 23 January, to further promote Macao’s tourism resources towards the European travel trade. MGTO Deputy Director Cheng Wai Tong, Director of China Culture Center in Madrid and China National Tourist Office in Madrid, Yang Changqing, and other personages were present on the occasion.

Multilingual online training and market survey for better strategic planning

Last year, MGTO and APAVT jointly launched an online training program to familiarize European tourism personnel with Macao’s offerings of “tourism +”. The program engaged industry participants from Portugal, the United States, India and other parts of the world. The third-phase online training program in Portuguese will unfold in 2026. More extensive coverage is planned for the program to welcome participants from Germany (German language), Finland and Netherland (English language). Meanwhile, MGTO is conducting a questionnaire survey to collect and analyze travel preferences of European visitors for better planning of marketing strategies.

Collaboration with influential Ávoris to unfold promotions before FITUR

Besides participation in the travel fair, MGTO has concurrently kicked off a series of promotional initiatives including cooperation with Ávoris, a leading travel business in Spain and Portugal, to unveil a series of promotions before FITUR until April. The two will also tailor different multi-destination tourism products for Spanish and Portuguese visitors to explore the Chinese mainland and Macao in one trip, in turn extending visitors’ length of stay and boosting tourist expenditure in Macao.

Continuous efforts to tap into European market

Visitor arrivals from Spain, Portugal and Europe to Macao in 2025 all saw a double-digit growthcompared with the corresponding figures in 2024. This year, APAVT commends Macao asits “Preferred Destination 2026”, a designation Macao embraces for the fourth time since 2012, 2019 and 2024, which is set to bring the refreshed focus of the European travel trade onto the destination. MGTO will join the roadshow “os Especialistas” and Lisbon Travel Market (BTL) in Portugal in February, followed by its upcoming presence in ITB Berlin – the world’s leading travel trade fair, as well as organizing a promotional event for travel trade and media in London in March, as part of the unwavering dedication to promoting Macao in Europe and expanding international visitor markets.