Macao Orchestra presents concerts “Music for Future – Music in the Campus” at 13 schools vividly narrating the story of Peter and the Wolf through music

MACAU, January 28 - The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) and the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, are always committed to promoting classical music education. Through the concert programme “Music for Future–Music in the Campus”, IC and the Orchestra continue to bring music into local kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, planting musical seeds in young minds. The campus concerts of the 2025-26 Concert Season in the second phase were held across 13 schools from December 2025 to January 2026, inspiring students’ interest in classical music in a relaxed and fun way through the classic repertoire of Peter and the Wolf.

Under the baton of Resident Conductor Tony Cheng-Te Yeh, the Macao Orchestra presented the concerts “Music for Future–Music in the Campus” in the second phase at 13 schools, namely Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van, Pooi To Middle School (Taipa campus), Taipa Luso-Chinese School, Escola Secudária Luso-Chinesa de Luís Gonzaga Gomes, Sheng Kung Hui Choi Kou School (Macau), Escola Tak Meng, The International School of Macao, Macao Sam Yuk Middle School (Primary English Section), Pooi To Middle School (Primary Section), Colégio Diocesano de São José No. 1 and No. 2 , Escola Primária Oficial Luso-Chinesa “Sir Robert Ho Tung” and Sacred Heart Canossian College - English Section (Primary School), performing the children’s symphonic piece Peter and the Wolf by the 20th-century composer Sergei Prokofiev in 1936 to nearly 3,000 primary students. Through vivid narration of the story and outstanding performance by the Orchestra, the concerts captivated the students and earned an enthusiastic response.

The concert programme “Music for Future” is one of the Macao Orchestra’s key educational projects. The Orchestra organises music performances with appropriate arrangements of repertoire for students of different age groups, and performs them in various ensemble sizes. Through vivid explanations and fun interactive ways, the programme enhances students’ knowledge about music and their appreciation ability, broaden their horizons and cultivates their temperament, opening the door to classical music for students. The programme has been highly acclaimed by teachers and students. Registration for the programme “Music for Future” is now open. All schools are welcome to participate. For more information, please contact the Macao Orchestra through tel. no. 2882 2860 or email to moc@moc.com.mo.

The Macao Orchestra 2025-26 Concert Season is co-organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., and Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A., with the support of Bank of China Macau Branch.