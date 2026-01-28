UM hosts two Chinese-Portuguese competitions to support bilingual talent cultivation

MACAU, January 28 - To promote the cultivation of bilingual professionals in Chinese and Portuguese and to facilitate multicultural exchange, the University of Macau (UM) hosted the first Chinese-Portuguese Lyrics Translation Competition and the third Short Video Shooting Contest of Higher Education Institutions in China. The two competitions provided platforms for students majoring in Chinese–Portuguese translation and Portuguese studies to showcase their talents and attracted wide participation from university students.

The first Chinese-Portuguese Lyrics Translation Competition was jointly organised by the Chinese-Portuguese Bilingual Teaching and Training Centre of UM and the Choi’s Educational and Cultural Fund, Macau. With the aim of promoting two-way cultural exchange between China and Portuguese-speaking countries, enhancing the quality of lyrics translation, and cultivating translation talent, the competition attracted 112 students from 26 universities in the Chinese mainland, Macao, and Portugal. Participants were required to translate one of five Chinese songs: Song of the Seven Sons (七子之歌), May We Be Blessed with Longevity (但願人長久), Hundreds and Thousands of Times (千百度), The Sound of the Waves Remains (濤聲依舊), and Colourful Clouds Chasing the Moon (彩雲追月). UM students delivered outstanding performances. Chan Sio Kuan from the Faculty of Education won the gold award, while four students from the Faculty of Arts and Humanities—Kam I Lam, Tang Miao, Pan Haozhe, and Lian Zimo—and Lei Hou Bong from the Faculty of Law received bronze awards.

The third Short Video Shooting Contest of Higher Education Institutions in China was jointly organised by the Chinese-Portuguese Bilingual Teaching and Training Centre of UM and the School of International Studies at the Communication University of China. With ‘Sci-Tech Innovation in China’ as its theme, the contest attracted 64 student teams from 29 universities in the Chinese mainland and Macao. A team from UM’s Faculty of Arts and Humanities, consisting of Lai Hio Weng, Kou Sek In, and Chen Peiwen, won an award of excellence for their video Macao at Your Fingertips. The video showcases Macao’s smart living environment and human warmth from the perspective of local residents, highlighting the city’s positive and people‑centred development.