Aquinex, Blue Waters and OSARA Highlight Omani Aquaculture Strength at Gulfood Dubai 2026

Aquinex at Gulfood 2026 Aquinex at Gulfood 2026

Engagement with global HORECA buyers accelerates export discussions across the GCC and wider markets

We have had constructive discussions with buyers & decision-makers from across the region & beyond, reinforcing confidence in Oman’s ability to deliver premium, responsibly farmed seafood at scale.” — said a senior spokesperson from Aquinex.

DUBI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aquinex, a leading aquaculture management and operations company, is participating in Gulfood Dubai 2026, held from 26 to 30 January, presenting a fully integrated Omani aquaculture offering in collaboration with its partners Blue Waters and OSARA. The participation is strategically focused on engaging global buyers, with particular emphasis on the HORECA sector.Progress at Gulfood has been highly encouraging. Since the start of the exhibition, Aquinex, Blue Waters, and OSARA have met with potential buyers, senior executives, and directors of leading regional and international companies. Discussions are underway to strengthen existing relationships and explore expanded export opportunities across the GCC and wider global markets. The response reflects growing interest in Oman’s integrated aquaculture capabilities, product quality, and consistency of supply. The teams are looking forward to continued engagement throughout the show to further evaluate partnership opportunities and scale business growth.At Gulfood 2026, Aquinex is showcasing operational excellence across seabream, oysters, and shrimp, highlighting internationally certified, responsibly farmed seafood designed to meet the evolving needs of professional kitchens and foodservice buyers. The joint presence reflects Aquinex’s role in managing scalable, high-quality aquaculture operations while positioning Oman as an emerging hub for premium seafood production.As part of the showcase, Blue Waters is highlighting its premium Seabream and Oyster portfolio. Blue Waters is the largest producer of seabream in the GCC, with a current production capacity of 5,000 metric tonnes per annum and expansion plans underway to reach 10,000 metric tonnes by the end of 2026. Seabream is farmed using offshore cage farming in Qurriyat, Oman, ensuring consistent quality, freshness, and reliability of supply for the HORECA market.Blue Waters is also spotlighting its oyster initiative, marking it as the first Omani company to produce oysters. Cultivated in Masirah Island, Oman, the oysters are produced using advanced New Zealand “Flip Farm” technology, which promotes stronger muscle development, resulting in firmer texture and premium-quality oysters. Currently in the trial phase, the oysters are already being exported to the UAE and Bahrain, with size classifications ranging from 0 to 4. In addition to product quality, oysters naturally filter seawater, reinforcing Blue Waters’ commitment to sustainable and regenerative aquaculture practices.Complementing this portfolio, OSARA is presenting its natural shrimp aquaculture offering from South Sharqiya, Oman. The project is scientifically designed for eco-friendly, year-round commercial production aligned with international standards of responsible aquaculture. OSARA produces antibiotic-free Pacific White Shrimp, supported by stringent quality control, traceability, and food safety systems that meet the expectations of domestic and international buyers.Both Blue Waters and OSARA are certified to HACCP and Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) standards, making them among the first aquaculture companies in Oman to achieve BAP certification—underscoring their commitment to food safety, sustainability, and globally recognised best practices.Through its participation at Gulfood Dubai 2026, Aquinex aims to deepen relationships with hotel groups, restaurant operators, distributors, and trade partners seeking high-quality, responsibly farmed seafood supported by strong operational management, reinforcing Oman’s growing presence on the global seafood stage.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.