Alveos One Launches: The First Acoustic Wearable to Track the Critical Data Point Others Miss

Alveos One

Modern wearables have largely ignored the most immediate indicator of human health: Breathing. Alveos One is a new wearable device designed to change that

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- While modern wearables have mastered the tracking of steps, sleep, and pulse, they have largely ignored the most immediate indicator of human health: Breathing. How we breathe affects stress, sleep quality, focus, cardiovascular health as well as our overall health and wellbeing. Many of us are breathing sub-optimally during the day or at night and don’t even know it. Alveos One is a new device designed to change that. It’s the first acoustic wearable that helps people understand and improve their respiratory patterns throughout the day - enabling them to take the steering wheel of their own nervous system.By placing sensors close to the heart and lungs, Alveos One aims to measure respiratory patterns with medical-grade precision, tracking breathing variability, rate, and mouth-vs-nose breathing in real time. The data is translated into actionable insights such as a Nervous System Index and Breath Score, helping users master their nervous system, as well as improve recovery, focus, and energy levels. In addition, through haptic nudges the wearable trains the user through heightened awareness, and recommended breathing routines.Whether you’re an athlete looking to get an edge on the competition or just someone who suspects mouth breathing during the night might be the cause of tiredness in the day, being aware of your own unique breathing patterns empowers you to become the healthiest version of yourself.As other wearables race to add more metrics, Alveos One is doing something rarer: measuring the right one.Patrick Obogogliani, CEO and one of the co-founders of Alveos says, ‘We are excited to be the first to launch a wearable product which monitors your breathing using a mechano-acoustic sensor - providing a richer understanding compared to movement or pulse based wearables. Our waiting list has close to 10,000 people, and it’s been humbling to notice the breadth of challenges they want to solve through Alveos One: from reducing stress, understanding their asthma triggers, seeking longevity through lower inflammation, better recovery post work-out, to improving breathlessness after having COVID.'The idea for Alveos was born when Patrick’s brother developed adult-onset asthma and began exploring breathwork for relief. The results were striking but questions remained about unconscious breathing patterns. This insight led to the creation of Alveos One.The company’s scientific advisor, Professor John Dickinson of the University of Kent, is an expert in this field and has produced studies showing that even elite athletes in the Olympics suffer from undetected breathing pattern disorders.Alveos One launches on Kickstarter on 28th of January 2026 and is already causing a stir, with influencers and athletes talking about the launch and a billboard now live in Times Square.

Introduction to Alveos One

Legal Disclaimer:

