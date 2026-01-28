New Marketplace DomainsByOwner.com Enables Direct Domain Sales Without Commission on DomainsByOwner.com

dbo-1-domainsbyowner-domains-by-owner-sell domains- sell domain no fee-domainsbyowner.com1 dbo-2-domainsbyowner-domains-by-owner-sell domains- sell domain no fee-domainsbyowner.com1 dbo-4-domainsbyowner-domains-by-owner-sell domains- sell domain no fee-domainsbyowner.com1

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As digital assets continue to gain strategic importance across industries, domain names remain a foundational element of online identity, branding, and commerce. From startups and entrepreneurs to established businesses and domain investors, demand for premium and brand-ready domains continues to grow. However, despite this demand, many domain owners still face a common challenge when selling their domains: high commission fees charged by traditional domain marketplaces. DomainsByOwner.com has launched to address this issue by introducing a commission-free marketplace for direct domain sales between owners and buyers.DomainsByOwner.com is an online platform that enables domain owners to list and sell their domains without paying commission fees. The marketplace is built around a direct-sale model that removes intermediaries and allows sellers to retain full control over pricing, negotiation, and transaction structure. By eliminating commission costs, the platform aims to offer a more transparent, cost-efficient alternative to legacy domain marketplaces.The domain aftermarket has historically relied on brokerage models and platform-managed transactions, often charging sellers a percentage of each completed sale. While these services may offer convenience, they can significantly reduce net proceeds, particularly for premium domains or high-value portfolio transactions. DomainsByOwner.com offers an alternative approach by allowing sellers to keep 100% of the agreed-upon sale price while maintaining global exposure.One of the key benefits of DomainsByOwner.com is direct communication between buyers and sellers. Rather than routing inquiries through brokers or restricted messaging systems, the platform enables open negotiation and direct engagement. This structure supports faster discussions, clearer expectations, and greater flexibility when agreeing on pricing and timelines. Buyers benefit from direct access to domain owners, while sellers maintain full authority over their assets.The marketplace supports a wide range of domain extensions, including traditional and newer top-level domains, making it suitable for businesses across multiple industries. DomainsByOwner.com is accessible to users worldwide, offering international visibility without listing fees or transaction commissions. This global reach is particularly valuable as digital businesses increasingly operate across borders and seek domain assets that align with global branding strategies.Pricing autonomy is another central feature of the platform. Sellers determine their pricing strategies based on market demand, keyword relevance, industry use cases, and branding potential. Unlike commission-based marketplaces that may influence pricing to optimize transaction volume, DomainsByOwner.com allows sellers to set prices based on long-term value rather than platform incentives. This approach reflects broader trends in digital marketplaces where participants favor independence and transparency.DomainsByOwner.com also emphasizes the importance of clear and informative listings. Sellers can present detailed descriptions outlining potential applications, industry relevance, and brand positioning for their domains. High-quality listings help buyers evaluate opportunities more effectively and encourage meaningful inquiries. In a direct-sale environment, listing clarity plays a crucial role in building trust and accelerating transactions.While DomainsByOwner.com does not provide an internal escrow service, the platform strongly recommends using reputable third-party online escrow companies to facilitate secure transactions. Independent escrow providers help protect both buyers and sellers by holding funds until agreed-upon transfer conditions are met. This approach allows users to maintain transaction security without being locked into a single platform-controlled escrow solution. Buyers and sellers retain the flexibility to choose escrow services that best suit their transaction size and requirements.The decision to recommend third-party escrow services reflects a modular approach to marketplace design. Rather than bundling escrow, payment, and negotiation into a single system, DomainsByOwner.com allows participants to customize how transactions are completed. This flexibility aligns with modern marketplace expectations, where users increasingly prefer choice and interoperability over mandatory bundled services.From a marketing perspective, DomainsByOwner.com is positioned to benefit from several emerging trends in the digital asset and marketplace space. Direct-to-owner platforms are gaining traction as sellers seek alternatives to fee-heavy intermediaries. Transparency, cost savings, and control are increasingly influential factors in platform selection, particularly among experienced domain investors and digitally savvy entrepreneurs.Additionally, the rise of bootstrapped startups and independent creators has increased demand for cost-efficient tools. Many founders seek to minimize overhead and preserve capital, making commission-free marketplaces especially attractive. Selling unused, rebranded, or excess domains through a platform like DomainsByOwner.com allows businesses to recover value without incurring additional costs.Content-driven discovery and education are also shaping how marketplaces attract users. DomainsByOwner.com supports this trend by encouraging sellers to create informative listings and by positioning the platform as a resource for direct domain transactions. Marketplaces that emphasize clarity and direct access are well-positioned to capture attention as buyers increasingly research and compare options independently.Social media, SEO-driven visibility, and industry-specific outreach represent additional growth opportunities for commission-free marketplaces. DomainsByOwner.com is designed to integrate naturally into these marketing channels by offering a simple value proposition: sell domains directly, without commission, and keep full proceeds. This message resonates across investor communities, startup networks, and digital branding discussions.As digital branding continues to evolve and domain names remain a critical component of online presence, marketplaces that reduce friction and transaction costs are expected to play an expanding role. DomainsByOwner.com addresses this demand by offering a platform where sellers control pricing, negotiations, and transaction structure while benefiting from global exposure.DomainsByOwner.com invites domain owners, businesses, and investors to explore a commission-free alternative to traditional domain marketplaces. By removing commission fees and enabling direct engagement, the platform offers a practical solution aligned with modern expectations for digital marketplaces.Additional information about listing and selling domains without commission fees is available at [ https://www.domainsbyowner.com](https://www.domainsbyowner.com ).**About DomainsByOwner.com**DomainsByOwner.com is an online marketplace that facilitates direct domain transactions between buyers and sellers. The platform offers free listings, zero commission fees, and global visibility, allowing participants to negotiate and complete domain sales independently. While escrow services are not provided directly by the marketplace, using trusted third-party escrow companies is recommended to ensure secure, transparent domain transfers.For more information, visit [ https://www.domainsbyowner.com](https://www.domainsbyowner.com ).

