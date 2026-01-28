INNOCN Announces Valentine’s Day Sales Event on Amazon, Featuring High-Refresh Gaming and OLED Monitors

LA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INNOCN has announced a new Valentine’s Day sales event on Amazon US, offering limited-time price reductions across a broad lineup of gaming and ultrawide monitors. The campaign brings together high-refresh LCD gaming displays and advanced QD-OLED models, catering to gamers, creators, and home office users ahead of the holiday.The Valentine’s Day promotion highlights INNOCN’s focus on immersive visuals and high-performance display technology, with discounted models ranging from compact 24.5-inch esports monitors to expansive ultrawide and OLED formats. The sale is positioned as an opportunity for users to upgrade their home setups or explore premium display technologies at reduced pricing.Among the featured models is the INNOCN 25G2S, a 24.5-inch 1440p gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, available at a reduced price of $149.99, down from $299.99. Designed for fast-paced competitive play, the monitor combines a high refresh rate with QHD resolution for both clarity and responsiveness.For users seeking a more accessible entry point, the 25G2H PLUS offers a 24.5-inch Full HD display with a 240Hz refresh rate, now priced at $99.98. The model is aimed at esports-focused users looking for smooth motion performance at a lower cost.The Valentine’s Day sale also includes larger-format displays. The INNOCN 49C1S, a 49-inch 1440p ultrawide gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, is available at $644.99, while the 45C1R, a 45-inch 5K2K curved ultrawide monitor, is offered at $493.97, targeting users who prioritize screen real estate for gaming, productivity, or content creation.In the premium segment, INNOCN is featuring its QD-OLED lineup, including the GA27M1Q and GA27W1Q 27-inch 1440p 500Hz monitors. These models showcase ultra-high refresh rates and OLED contrast performance, with prices reduced to $637.49 and $774.99, respectively.The Valentine’s Day sales event is available for a limited time on Amazon US, with pricing and availability subject to change during the promotion period.For more information on participating models, visit INNOCN’s official Amazon storefront.

