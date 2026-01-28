Angelica Ekin to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angelica Ekin, founder of Angelic Functional Medicine and Spa, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share how integrative wellness, preventative care, and science-backed natural therapies are transforming the way people heal and thrive.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons. This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s website.In her episode, Ekin explores how functional medicine addresses the root causes of illness rather than just symptoms, and why therapies like ozone IV treatment and vitamin infusions are emerging as powerful tools for cellular healing, immunity, and longevity.She explains how blending medical wellness with aesthetic care creates deeper, longer-lasting results—because true beauty begins with internal health.Viewers will learn how personalized care, patient education, and a warm, supportive approach can empower individuals to take control of their health and experience vibrant, balanced living.“Healing should feel empowering, not intimidating. When we treat the whole person, transformation happens,” said Ekin.Angelica’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/angelica-ekin

