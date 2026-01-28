Harsha Saxena, IICSR Group: INZS 2026 Catalyses India’s Net Zero Transition

IICSR LOGO Sharing about International Net Zero Summit 2026 INZS26 Award Winners

Global leaders, policymakers, and industry converge at INZS 2026 to accelerate India’s Net Zero transition through action-led collaboration.

Net Zero is a systemic shift, not a checkbox. INZS 2026, led by IICSR Group, unites policy, industry, academia, and innovation to turn ambition into action.” — Harsha S, Founder and CEO IICSR Group

PANJIM, GOA, INDIA, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Net Zero Summit (INZS) 2026, a flagship global platform advancing sustainability and climate action, convened policymakers, industry leaders, academia, and global stakeholders to accelerate India’s transition towards a Net Zero and climate-resilient future. The Summit was inaugurated on 22 and 23 January 2026 at Taj Vivanta, Panjim, Goa.Organised by International Institute of Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility (IICSR) in collaboration with Management & Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council (MEPSC) and the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), INZS 2026 served as a high-impact forum to strengthen India’s Net Zero roadmap through dialogue, knowledge exchange, and recognition of action-oriented leadership.INZS 2026 featured high-level academic research presentations, plenary sessions, thematic discussions, B2B and B2G interactions, and showcases of innovation and best practices. The platform explored emerging opportunities across skills development, education, sustainability, technology, and workforce mobility—aligned with India’s vision of inclusive, future-ready growth.Senior representatives from Central Ministries, State Governments, PSUs, corporates, academic institutions, and international organisations participated in the Summit, positioning INZS 2026 as a significant milestone in India’s journey towards achieving its Net Zero commitments and the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.In his virtual address, the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Pramod Sawant, congratulated the award recipients and emphasised the importance of sustainability awareness, stating:“Building awareness towards sustainability is helping Goa experience cooler days, and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 can be achieved. The awards recognise organisations and individuals who have moved beyond intent to action—implementing measurable, credible, and innovative Net Zero solutions. Strong partnerships between government, industry, academia, and civil society will be critical to achieving this vision.”Addressing industry leaders during the award ceremony, Mr. Shrinivas V. Dempo, Chairman & Managing Director, Dempo Group of Companies and Chairman, MEPSC, noted:“Sustainability will define the competitiveness of Indian industry in the decade ahead. Net Zero is no longer a future ambition but a present-day responsibility. True leadership is measured not just by growth, but by the legacy we leave behind.”The ceremony was also graced by Mr. Ramkrishna alias Sudin Dhavalikar, who congratulated the awardees and remarked:“Leadership and commitment are vital to accelerating India’s transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient future. The efforts of today’s awardees strengthen India’s Net Zero journey and bring us closer to the vision of a developed India rooted in sustainability, innovation, and inclusive growth.”Speaking on the significance of the Summit and the awards, Ms. Harsha Saxena, CEO – IICSR, said:“Net Zero is not a checkbox—it is a systemic transformation. Through INZS 2026, IICSR has created a platform where policy, industry, academia, and innovation converge to move from ambition to execution. These awards celebrate organisations and leaders who are demonstrating that climate responsibility, economic competitiveness, and social equity must advance together.”The Award Ceremony witnessed the presence of Mr. Manoj Patil, Additional Private Secretary to the Chief Minister of Goa; Ms. Pratima Dhond, President, GCCI; Col. Anil Kumar Pokhriyal, CEO, MEPSC; Ms. Harsha Saxena, CEO, IICSR; and other eminent leaders from industry and academia.The awards recognise outstanding leadership, innovation, and measurable impact in advancing the global Net Zero and sustainability agenda. By celebrating excellence, they aim to inspire wider action, encourage best practices, and reinforce accountability in the collective journey towards a carbon-neutral and climate-resilient future. (List of awardees attached below.)Col. Anil Kumar Pokhriyal, CEO, MEPSC, delivered the vote of thanks.About INZSThe International Net Zero Summit (INZS) is a global thought-leadership and action platform led by IICSR, in collaboration with MEPSC and the Goa Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI). INZS focuses on advancing Net Zero strategies, ESG integration, green skills development, and multi-stakeholder collaboration to accelerate climate action and sustainable economic transformation.About IICSRThe International Institute of Corporate Sustainability and Responsibility (IICSR) is a globally recognised institution dedicated to advancing sustainability, ESG, CSR, and Net Zero leadership through education, research, policy engagement, and industry collaboration.IICSR is accredited by the Management & Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council (MEPSC), a Sector Skill Council under the Skill India Mission, Government of India, accredited by the Association for Talent Development (ACTD), USA, and recognised by the European Association for Higher Education Advancement (EAHEA)—reflecting its adherence to international standards in professional education and capacity building.With over 15 years of legacy, IICSR has trained 10,000+ professionals and corporate leaders globally, partnered with governments, industry bodies, academic institutions, and international organisations, and convened high-impact platforms such as sustainability dialogues, executive programmes, and global summits. Through initiatives like the International Net Zero Summit, IICSR continues to play a pivotal role in shaping responsible business practices, accelerating Net Zero transitions, and advancing inclusive, future-ready growth.

