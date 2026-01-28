Lodgify’s US 2026 State of the Industry Report Reveals Direct Bookings Outperform OTAs Across Rates, Stay Length & More

BARCELONA, SPAIN, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lodgify , the vacation rental management software empowering independent hosts and property managers, has released its 2026 State of the Industry Report, providing an in-depth, data-driven look at U.S. vacation rental performance in 2025 and actionable insights for 2026.The report combines an analysis of over 1.6 million bookings with survey responses from 270 U.S. hosts and property managers, offering a comprehensive snapshot of industry trends, operational challenges, and growth opportunities.Key findings from the report:Direct bookings deliver higher valueDirect bookings outperformed online travel agencies (OTAs) in 2025, providing 45.2% longer stays, 51.3% longer booking windows, and slightly higher average daily rates than OTAs. The data underscores why hosts are increasingly investing in direct booking sites to improve profitability and reduce reliance on third-party channels.Shorter, last-minute stays dominateNearly 72% of bookings in 2025 were for 1–3 night trips, while 32% were made within seven days of check-in. This trend toward flexibility and last-minute travel highlights the need for hosts to balance efficiency with turnover management and operational readiness.Revenue growth slowed amid pricing pressureWhile 32.6% of hosts reported revenue growth, this represented a year-over-year decline from 2024. Average daily rates increased just 1.6%, trailing U.S. inflation of 2.7%, highlighting the importance of dynamic pricing strategies and smart cost management in competitive markets.Technology adoption is acceleratingHosts are prioritizing channel managers, property management software, and home automation to improve efficiency. Yet, 26.7% of respondents still cited selecting the right tools as a top challenge, demonstrating the need for simplified, outcome-driven tech stacks.AI adoption is early but growingOnly 28.2% of hosts reported using AI in 2025, mostly for guest messaging and content creation. Notably, 6.3% of respondents weren’t sure whether they had used AI at all, indicating ongoing confusion around what qualifies as AI and how it’s embedded within existing tools.To see the full report and methodology, visit: https://www.lodgify.com/blog/2026-us-vacation-rental-industry-report/ About LodgifyLodgify is the vacation rental management software designed to empower businesses of all sizes to be more efficient. With user-friendly tools, comprehensive support, and accessible resources, Lodgify is the best solution to help property owners and managers grow and succeed independently—whether launching a new venture or scaling their operations.For more information, visit www.lodgify.com

