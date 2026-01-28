MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe on launch of provincial irrigation schemes

Eastern Cape MEC for Agriculture Nonceba Kontsiwe today (subs:27 January 2026) officially launched provincial irrigation schemes where the department is investing more than R19, 5m.

Speaking during the launch held at the Zanyokhwe Irrigation Scheme in Keiskammahoek, the MEC said the revival of the schemes aimed to support vegetable, grain and fodder production moreover, the department would provide equipment and machinery covering 1 528 hectares of land.

“The purpose is to fight poverty in the province of the Eastern Cape. We have taken a decision as the government to revive the irrigation schemes in the province and this (Zanyokhwe) is one them but in total we are going to revive 10 000 hectares in irrigation schemes across the province in different district municipalities in the next five years.

“We want to fight poverty; we want to create job opportunities and introduce new ways of working the land. We want to also boost the economy of the province and the economic muscle of the farmers,” Kontsiwe said.

Asked how realistic it was to achieve this, MEC Kontiswe said: “It is realistic in the sense that we have seen the outputs of some farmers that have been working, they have already reached the market space, they are selling their produce even beyond the province with one farmer selling vegetables in Lesotho. We believe that with the dedication, commitment and the support we get from other departments and the partnerships with the private sector we are going to realise and achieve the objective.”

Speaking on behalf of the irrigation schemes in the province, Zanyokhwe board chairman Dr Litha Matiwane said the members of the schemes were “very excited”.

He said the government has supported the schemes in the province with irrigation systems that included the centre pivots and sprinkler irrigation system and they were also provided with tractors and implements.

He said the revitalization programme has seen Zanyokhwe’s potato washer being fixed by the department and was now working, adding that the scheme wanted to expand and focus on citrus production on 300 hectares of land and that they already have water rights for that purpose.

MEC’s words of the need for private-public sector partnerships were echoed by Old Mutual Regional Director Noxolo Qika who highlighted the importance of private sector inclusion in government programmes.

“The private sector is essential in sustaining government initiatives. When the MEC is introducing programmes to develop people, we (Old Mutual) will work together,” Qika stressed.

The MEC said this programme will ensure increased agricultural productivity and food supply, improved knowledge and skills in sustainable farming practices, strengthened community bonds through collaborative efforts, enhanced awareness of global food security issues, enhanced visibility of the Eastern Cape’s commitment to revitalisation programme, food security and farmer support and strengthened partnerships between government, private sector, and communities.

At least 613 ha with an investment of R5 million will be developed in Amathole district while Chris Hani will develop 700 ha from an investment of R6 million with OR Tambo developing 215 ha worth R3,5 million.

Furthermore, DoA implementing agency the Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency (ECRDA) has been allocated R5 million to support with commercialization of the production, organize market, bring new production technologies, provide technical support and production finance facilities.

