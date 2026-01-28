GWEIKE Launches G3 Basic Dual Laser Desktop Engraving System for Metal and Non Metal Applications

GWEIKE g3 basic dual laser desktop engraver g3 basic high speed smart laser engraving features einpresswire

New dual laser platform expands access to fiber and diode engraving for small businesses creators and educational users

JINAN, SHANDONG, CHINA, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GWEIKE, a global manufacturer of laser processing equipment, today announced the launch of the G3 Basic Dual Laser Desktop Engraving System, a compact solution designed to support both metal and non metal engraving within a single machine.

The new G3 Basic integrates a fiber laser module and a diode laser module, allowing users to process stainless steel aluminum coated metals as well as wood leather acrylic and other organic materials.

Addressing the Limits of Single Laser Desktop Machines

Traditional desktop engraving machines typically rely on a single laser source, which limits material compatibility and forces users to choose between metal or non metal processing. The G3 Basic addresses this challenge by combining two laser technologies in one desktop platform, eliminating the need for multiple machines or outsourced workflows.

Designed for small workshops customization businesses educational labs and creators, the G3 Basic offers an efficient entry point into multi material laser processing while maintaining a compact footprint suitable for limited workspace environments.

Key Features of the G3 Basic Include

· Dual laser configuration combining fiber and diode laser sources

· Support for metal and non metal engraving applications

· Camera assisted positioning for visual alignment and batch accuracy

· Automatic focus adjustment to reduce setup time

· Desktop form factor optimized for small production environments

By lowering the barrier to multi material engraving, the G3 Basic enables users to expand product offerings and improve workflow flexibility without industrial scale investment.

Introducing the G3 Series Ecosystem

The launch of the G3 Basic is part of GWEIKE’s broader G3 Series desktop laser platform, which is designed to scale with user needs.

For users requiring higher power expanded automation or advanced production capabilities, GWEIKE also offers the G3 dual laser system, a more advanced configuration built for higher throughput and professional production environments.

Together, the G3 Basic and G3 systems provide a clear upgrade path from entry level desktop engraving to more advanced dual laser production, supporting business growth without changing platforms.

Expanding Access to Professional Laser Technology

According to GWEIKE, the G3 Series reflects the company’s continued focus on making professional laser technology more accessible to a wider range of users, from startups and creators to educational institutions and small manufacturers.

Both G3 Basic and G3 systems are now available through GWEIKE’s global sales network, with international technical support and online training resources provided.

About GWEIKE

GWEIKE is a global manufacturer of laser cutting welding marking and engraving systems, serving customers across manufacturing education and creative industries. With a strong focus on innovation and product reliability, GWEIKE delivers laser solutions that bridge the gap between desktop accessibility and industrial performance.

G3 Powerful Dual Laser Arrives! – Built to Engrave Anything

