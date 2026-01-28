Vinfotech Launches High-Performance Prediction Market Engine to Power Global Trading Platforms

Vinfotech Logo

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vinfotech, a global leader in fantasy sports solutions, today announced the official launch and expanded availability of its Prediction Market Software offering for serious operators building modern prediction market platforms. The offering reflects Vinfotech’s latest productized approach to prediction markets, shaped by real-world deployments and operator feedback, and is designed for teams that require strong performance under load, flexible liquidity mechanisms, and an operator grade admin experience that keeps markets trustworthy and easy to run.Global adoption Vinfotech’s prediction market platform is already being used by customers in Brazil, the United States, South Africa, and Israel, with additional deployments and pilots underway.Performance and real time architecturePrediction markets require speed and stability to protect user trust, especially during volatile moments. Vinfotech’s architecture is designed to support up to 10,000 trades per second , with real time updates that keep prices, positions, and activity consistent across web and mobile experiences.Liquidity stack with configurable AMMsLiquidity is one of the most critical challenges in launching prediction markets. Vinfotech’s offering includes advanced and configurable Automated Market Maker (AMM). Operators can configure liquidity behavior, fees, and market dynamics to match their product goals and regional requirements. The platform also supports hybrid models for operators who want AMM driven pricing while still offering familiar order book style placement where needed.Comprehensive admin panel for daily operations and fast resolutionOperational excellence is what separates a demo from a long term business. Vinfotech provides a comprehensive admin panel designed for real operator workflows. Teams can create markets quickly using structured templates, manage permissions through role based access controls, monitor market health, and run resolution workflows built for speed, accountability, and consistency. Admin tools support audit trails, dispute handling, corrections, and risk controls, helping operators reduce operational friction while maintaining transparent market governance.Free to play prediction tournaments for growthVinfotech has also built free to play prediction tournaments as a core engagement and acquisition engine. These formats help operators onboard new users, build repeat participation through tournament structures and leaderboards, and create a strategic path to broader platform adoption.B2B prediction markets for internal forecastingIn addition to consumer and operator use cases, Vinfotech is also building B2B prediction markets as internal forecasting tools. These private markets help organizations capture distributed intelligence, improve scenario planning, and create structured signals around uncertain outcomes.Commitment to continuous improvement through 2026 and 2027Vinfotech announced that prediction markets will be the company’s single biggest focus for 2026 and 2027, with full company attention on ongoing improvements across performance, liquidity systems, admin tooling, automation, and operator readiness.Leadership quotePrediction markets are uniquely sensitive products where trust is earned through performance, liquidity design, and clean operations, said Akshay Jain, CEO of Vinfotech. We designed this offering for serious operators seeking a reliable partner, deep engineering expertise, and a platform that continuously evolves alongside their business growth. What excites us equally is the internal enterprise use case. A well designed forecasting market can turn scattered opinions into a measurable signal, improve decision quality, and help companies avoid expensive misjudgments.”About VinfotechVinfotech develops innovative fantasy sports and prediction market solutions with a strong focus on customer engagement. Backed by a team of 100+ specialists across product, engineering, and operations, Vinfotech builds high performance platforms for operators worldwide, with deep experience in real time systems, payments, and scalable architecture.

