Enzo’s Pizzeria Celebrates 26 Years of Authentic New York-Style Pizza in Westwood, Los Angeles

As Westwood has grown and changed over the years, our goal has always stayed the same, serve great food, treat people right, and be a place the community can rely on.” — Enzo’s Pizzeria team

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enzo’s Pizzeria is celebrating 26 years of serving the Westwood community, marking more than two decades as a neighborhood staple known for authentic New York-style pizza and classic Italian favorites. Founded in 2000, the family-owned pizzeria has proudly served over 3 million meals, earning a loyal following among locals, UCLA students, and visitors alike.

From day one, Enzo’s Pizzeria has remained committed to quality and consistency, using fresh, never-frozen Fermented dough and fresh cheese, organic tomato sauce, and no preservatives or additives. Pizzas are hand-tossed and made to order, staying true to traditional New York–style techniques that emphasize flavor, quality, texture, and simplicity.

While best known for its pizza, Enzo’s menu also features house-made pasta dishes, hearty sandwiches, fresh salads, buffalo wings, and desserts, offering something for every appetite. Guests can enjoy dine-in service, takeout, catering service or free delivery throughout Westwood and nearby areas.

Now located on Westwood Boulevard, Enzo’s Pizzeria continues to serve Westwood, Century City, Brentwood, West Los Angeles, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, and surrounding neighborhoods, remaining open late and welcoming generations of customers who’ve made it part of their routine.

For more information, visit Enzo’s Pizzeria in Westwood or order online for delivery or takeout.

