Rutland Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 26B4000606

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sean Mulderry                             

STATION: Rutland Barracks                      

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 01/27/2026 at approximately 2028 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brandon, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault

 

 

 

ACCUSED: Tammy Stanley                                               

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

 

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

On 01/27/2026 at approximately 1922 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland barracks responded to Conant Sq in Brandon for a domestic disturbance. Through investigation, it was determined that Tammy Stanley (44) had caused serious bodily injury to a family or household member.

 

Stanley was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Stanley was subsequently held without bail and lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.   

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y                                                                              

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/28/25 at 12:30           

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility      

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: Y

 

