Rutland Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault

DATE/TIME: 01/27/2026 at approximately 2028 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brandon, VT
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Tammy Stanley
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/27/2026 at approximately 1922 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland barracks responded to Conant Sq in Brandon for a domestic disturbance. Through investigation, it was determined that Tammy Stanley (44) had caused serious bodily injury to a family or household member.
Stanley was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Stanley was subsequently held without bail and lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/28/25 at 12:30
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: Y
